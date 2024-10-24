Winner of $2 million lottery prize tells wife “We’re retired!”

An Ontario man is ready to retire after winning a huge lottery jackpot.

David Glysinskie of Hamilton, Ontario, has been playing the lottery for seven years and recently celebrated his first big win.

The father of two said he played his scratch ticket at home and at first saw a prize of $100,000.

“[I] was so happy,” he said in a news release.

However, Glysinskie was playing Instant 20X Supreme, which has a top prize of $2 million. He had forgotten to scratch the “Multiplier” option on the ticket.

Glysinskie proceeded to see if the Multiplier would result in a bigger win, and to his shock and surprise, it did.

“When I discovered I had actually won twenty times the original prize, I froze,” he said, recalling the moment he realized he had won $2,000,000.

“I had to do the calculation on my phone to make sure the number I had in my head was correct!”

The first person Glysinskie told was his wife.

“I yelled out to [her], ‘We’re retired!'” he said.

He also called his friends to share the incredible news. “Everyone was filled with pure joy and gratitude for my good fortune,” Glysinskie shared.

With his winnings, the lucky lotto player is planning to invest the money for his retirement and children’s future.

He added that winning has been a “huge blessing,” and he is extremely grateful for the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.