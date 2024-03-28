NewsPets & AnimalsCanada

Rescue of elk trapped in icy Bow River in Banff caught on camera

Mar 28 2024, 3:15 pm
The rescue of a bull elk stuck in the icy Bow River by Parks Canada in Banff has gained steam online after it was all caught on camera.

The clips of the rescue, which were posted yesterday afternoon by X user Fernie Mariam, showed the elk caught in the ice just upstream from the Banff Pedestrian Bridge.

The user captured the first failed attempt to rescue the stranded elk by Parks Canada; however, the elk eventually came around and Parks Canada was able to rescue the animal, with one video even showing members of the rescue team using a chainsaw to cut the ice near the elk.

The first video posted has amassed more than 116,000 views.

Daily Hive has reached out to Parks Canada regarding this incident, but as of writing, has yet to hear back.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
