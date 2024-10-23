Man surprises wife with lottery win right in time for their 10-year anniversary

Casey Jarzabek of Ontario is still flying high after his recent lottery win, and although he needed to wait until September to properly celebrate, it was all worth it.

The entrepreneur has been playing the lottery with OLG for the past decade. He recently received a follow-up email about claiming his prize.

In a press release, he explained that initially, he was weary of the email’s authenticity.

Jarzabek subscribes to OLG services and assumed that winnings would automatically be deposited into his account.

It turns out that Jarzabek had missed his big win.

“I logged into my account and was shocked to see that I had won more than $100,000 back in June!” he said.

At the time he learned of his $103,636.30 prize, his wife was out of town.

“I called her and apologized for waking her up in the middle of the night,” said Jarzabek. “When I shared the good news, she was so happy and excited for us.”

The lotto winner picked up his winnings on the day of his 10th wedding anniversary.

“Before coming here, my wife told me the best present she could receive this year would be a cheque for $100,000,” said Jarzabek while collecting his winnings.

He added that “winning has been an awesome experience,” and he hopes to hit the jackpot again.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.