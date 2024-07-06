Canada, cover your ears: Greece has introduced a six-day workweek

From democracy to souvlaki, we have Greece to thank for a lot of great things. That said, we hope the country’s latest invention doesn’t make it too far beyond its borders.

Driving the news: In a radical gambit to supercharge productivity, Greece has rolled out a six-day, 48-hour workweek for private businesses that offer 24-hour services. Taking on another workday is optional for workers, who will get paid an extra 40% for the new hours.

Unions have called the change “barbaric,” but the government believes it’s necessary to get the economy moving amid a dwindling population and skilled labour shortage.

Why it matters: Greece is zigging while others zag, adding a workday while many countries experiment with removing one. Despite successful four-day workweek trials across Europe, Belgium is the only country to legislate the shift and has seen low adoption thus far.

While countries aren’t lining up to copy Greece, they could be hesitant to remove work hours as global productivity slumps.

In Canada: Labour productivity has been sinking for years, with the Bank of Canada going so far as to call it an emergency. It’s doubtful that a six-day workweek will be offered as a solution, though — besides being unpopular, it would require labour code changes.

