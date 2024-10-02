If you’re looking for the best bargains while shopping at Costco, it pays to know the secret meanings behind its price tags.

The big-box store shopping hack has been shared widely online and on forums like Reddit, but a recent Instagram reel by @amyinnewport brought it back into the spotlight.

In the reel, Amy Parvaneh’s kid breaks down the supposed hidden meaning behind certain Costco price codes.

According to the video, here’s what it means when the price of the product ends with certain numbers:

Prices that end with a .99 are the original price

Prices that end with a .79 are a manufacturer’s discount only for Costco

Prices that end with a .00 are on clearance, and the cheapest it’ll get

Prices with an asterisk (*) at the end mean the item won’t be restocked and, therefore, is also on sale

While Costco has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request to confirm these secret meanings, numerous outlets online have reported similar interpretations. They mostly source shopping experts and influencers who say they’ve cracked the code.

However, there are some discrepancies between each Costco price tag guide.

Last year, food site The Kitchn spoke with Marie Clark, editor of CostContessa, which focuses on Costco deals.

Clark goes down to the last decimal point, saying that standard pricing ends with a 9, meaning that tags ending in .79, .89, or .29 indicate regular prices.

She adds that sale items end in a double zero or seven, meaning that if a price ends in .00 or .97, it’s on clearance.

Another difference between hers and Parvaneh’s interpretation is that .88 signifies manager markdowns.

This TikToker says prices ending in .79, .89 and .39 means the store has a “special deal and are testing out regional markets.”

An article from The Globe and Mail in May also had different interpretations. It reported that price tags that end in .00 or .88 signify low stock and, therefore, lower prices.

This post from MoneyGenius says a price ending in .97 means the product is on clearance, and .88 means it’s a manager’s discount.

Some of these interpretations have been corroborated or corrected by people who claim to have been Costco employees.

This infographic on Reddit from two years ago has two comments from alleged workers.

One said the infographic is correct, except for prices that end in .97.

“That’s not a ‘store manager special,’ that’s clearance. Our warehouse doesn’t decide what to mark down with a .97, corporate/buyers do,” they commented.

“If it ends in .00, that is warehouse-specific; the store management has decided to get rid of it as quickly as possible. But that also means that just because you see something priced at .00 in one Costco doesn’t mean you’ll see that same price at another Costco.”

An alleged 11-year Costco veteran employee agreed.

“.00 is manager deal. .97 is corporate or buyer markdown. 00 is furniture and big ticket items. Or last items in shelf. Most stores or all will not allow employees to buy .00 items unless it’s a special ok from the manager. Like produce or a food item,” they wrote.

“Price changes occur before open most times unless it’s an occasional manager markdown. I’ve seen meat and certain items get marked down and gone by the middle of the day.”

It’s also unclear if these so-called rules apply at Costco stores worldwide or if there are differences depending on the country. Daily Hive has asked for clarification on this, too.

Next time you’re at the big box retailer, examine the price tags closely to see if you can get a better deal on your next purchase.