Limited-time flight pass lets you lock Air Canada ticket prices for a year

Planning to go home for the holidays? Air Canada is having a sale on prepaid flight passes that you might want to take advantage of.

If your family and friends live on the other side of the world, it might be difficult to choose which celebrations to fly back for, whether it’s a festive holiday gathering, a birthday, or a family reunion.

Air Canada is offering its Home Away from Home Flight Pass as a flexible way to reunite with loved ones.

The pass, on sale until October 25, is essentially a prepaid package of one-way flight credits available as the following:

Four credits for one traveller

Six credits for two travellers

10 credits for up to four travellers

12 credits for up to five travellers

14 credits for up to six travellers

“Credits allow you to lock in your price and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, offering a flexible way to reunite with loved ones abroad for those significant family milestones,” reads a news release from Air Canada.

The fare options include Economy Standard and Economy Flex.

There is a bit of a catch. You’ll need to be an Aeroplan member to purchase the prepaid packages, and it only serves flights to nine zones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Morocco (@visit_morocco_)

If you have any family or friends in the following countries, you’ll be able to utilize the pass:

Morocco

Algeria

South Korea

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

France

United Kingdom

Hong Kong

India

Mexico

For example, a prepaid package to France and the UK from Eastern Canada starts at $1,796 for four flight credits. You can use these to book a trip within 12 months from the date of purchase. That price will be locked in no matter when you book your flight.

According to Air Canada, one credit equals a one-way flight, including connecting flights, for one person. So, four credits equals two round-trip flights.

Another perk you get with this flight pass is free advanced seat selection.

These prepaid packages are valid for Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge flights.

You can find more information on this offer here.