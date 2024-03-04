"I wouldn’t work there again": Former Value Village employee speaks out about her experience

Value Village has been facing an image problem after recently coming under fire for hygiene issues and selling strange or overpriced products. One former employee shares what it’s like to work at the thrift store chain and sheds light on these issues.

Jennifer* worked at a Value Village in Atlantic Canada in the summer of 2023.

“I was hired as a sorter,” she told Daily Hive. “Basically, I was hired to sort through items in the miscellaneous department.”

She said she liked her coworkers and low-level managers but ended up quitting.

“I had issues with the quota and filth,” she shared. Jennifer said she had to sort around 250 pounds of items daily as part of her quota.

When asked about the company’s standard cleaning procedure, Jennifer responded, “Whoever told you there was a standard cleaning procedure?”

“We did have a spray bottle of some cleaner and a rag. They were mainly used to clean the table at the end of our shift. Clothes are not washed. Pockets not searched. Items are not cleaned,” she added.

Per her experience, broken items are either recycled or thrown out.

To price items, employees had to check the internet for the value of the items and assign them accordingly, especially “when they’re expensive items.”

“These items, along with jewellery, are locked in display cases after pricing,” she said.

According to Jennifer, Value Village supports charities by buying products by weight; items are listed at a higher cost, and unwanted items are sold to other countries.

After working there for just a few months, Jennifer was let go from Value Village.

“I got let go for defending myself against accusations that I said I wouldn’t work any faster than my own pace,” she said.

Jennifer is one of many former employees of the thrift store who have taken to social media to share their experiences.

Despite her experience as an employee, Jennifer said she still shops there.

“I shop at Value Village only because their prices are lower than box stores like Walmart,” she explained. “The cost of living doesn’t allow the average person to afford to spend a lot of money on clothes or even to keep bills paid. The economy isn’t great for the people.”

Jennifer added, “I wouldn’t work there again.”

*This name has been changed to protect the subject’s anonymity.