Secret's out! Here's where Canadian shoppers are finding the best Costco deals

A fan page dedicated to saving Western Canadian’s cash is helping Costco shoppers find the best deals possible.

Earlier this month, numbers from Statistics Canada showed the price of groceries continues to slow. However, despite a dip in Canada’s inflation rate, Canadians are still not feeling confident in the country’s economy or their own financial security.

Thankfully, heroes like those contributing to the Costco West fan blog are helping folks in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba shop smart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco West Fan Blog (@costco_west_fan_blog)



Weekly deals are shared on the Costco West site, Instagram and Facebook every Monday after the giant retail company releases its “secret unadvertised sale items.”

“Costcowest.com is the only place to go on the internet to find out what items are currently on sale at Costco and how much they cost,” the site reads.

You might also like: Meet the woman who may just be Canada's Costco Queen

Groceries that are actually worth buying at Costco for smaller households

TikToker shares the perks and perils of Friday night at Costco after two glasses of wine (VIDEO)

Costco vs Loblaws: Shopper shows what you can get for $100 at each store (PHOTO)

“I have never worked for Costco, or have any relationship to anyone working at Costco. I’m just trying to provide everyone with more information to help them with their shopping lists.”

Costco West’s Facebook page has amassed over 152,000 members. Its Instagram page boasts over 40,000 followers.

It’s a great time to look ahead for Christmas shopping, as Costco West recently released deals on trees, gift baskets, toys, gift wrap and lights.

Happy bargain shopping!