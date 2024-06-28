If you’re on the hunt for tech and home deals, Best Buy Canada is hosting a massive Black Friday in Summer sale.
The big-box tech retailer has marked down a variety of items, including cameras, TV and audio accessories, laptops, home appliances, and more.
We’ve rounded up some of the best sale items you can get your hands on, but you better act fast because the sale is only on until July 4.
Laptops
- Save $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ on sale for $499.99
- Save $300 on the HP 15.6″ on sale for $599.99
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air 15″ w/ touch on sale for$1,399.99
- Save $250 on the Acer Nitro V 15 15.6″ gaming laptop on sale for $749.99
- Save $150 on the HP 14″ laptop on sale for $299.99
Tablets
- Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab M10 10″ 64GB Android 12 Tablet (storm grey) on sale for $199.99
- Save $120 on the Apple iPad Air 10.9″ 256GB 5th generation (space grey) on sale for $879.99
- Save $150 on the Google Pixel 11″ 128GB Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (hazel) on sale for $549.99
- Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB ChromeOS Tablet w/ keyboard (storm grey) on sale for $329.99
Monitors
- Save $300 on the Dell Alienware 26.7″ QHD 360Hz 0.03ms GTG OLED LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $899.99
- Save $520 on the Samsung 49″ 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $1,197.98
- Save $40 on the LG UltraGear 23.8″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $139.99
- Save $50 on the LG 24″ FHD 100Hz 5ms IPS Monitor (24MR400) (black) on sale for $99.99
Printers
- Save $15 on the HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer on sale for $59.99
- Save $130 on the Canon imageCLASS MF653Cdw Colour All-In-One Wireless Laser Printer on sale for $369.99
- Save $20 on the Canon PIXMA TR4720 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer on sale for $59.99
- Save $45 on the HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer on sale for $89.99
Computer Accessories
- Save $10 on the Logitech MK345 Wireless Optical Keyboard & Mouse Combo on sale for $39.98
- Save $29 on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Android (black) on sale for $89.98
- Save $20 on the Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers on sale for $139.98
- Save $20 on the Apple Pencil (white) on sale for $109
- Save $10 on the Logitech Pebble 2 M350s 4000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Mouse on sale for $29.99
Small kitchen appliances
- Save $380 on the Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender (platinum) on sale for $419.99
- Save $370 on the Philips 5400 Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother (in black) on sale for $999.99
- Save $100 on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer (black) on sale for $169.99
- Save $400 on the Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Convection Toaster Oven (stainless steel) on sale for $599.99
- Save $200 on the KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – (in Empire red) on sale for $279.99
TVs/ home theatre
- Save $900 on the Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (in Titan black) on sale for $1,799.99
- Save $200 on the Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QD-OLED Tizen Smart TV (Titan black) on sale for $2,199.99
- Save $1000 on the Samsung The Frame 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (charcoal black) on sale for $2,499.99
You can check all of Best Buy’s Black Friday in Summer deals here.