Deal alert: Best Buy Canada is having a massive "Black Friday in Summer" sale

Jun 28 2024, 10:35 pm
Niloo/ Shutterstock

If you’re on the hunt for tech and home deals, Best Buy Canada is hosting a massive Black Friday in Summer sale.

The big-box tech retailer has marked down a variety of items, including cameras, TV and audio accessories, laptops, home appliances, and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best sale items you can get your hands on, but you better act fast because the sale is only on until July 4.

Laptops

Best Buy

HP 14″ laptop on sale at Best Buy/ Screenshot

Tablets

Best Buy

Google Pixel 11″ 128GB Tablet / Best Buy

  • Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab M10 10″ 64GB Android 12 Tablet (storm grey) on sale for $199.99 
  • Save $120 on the Apple iPad Air 10.9″ 256GB 5th generation (space grey) on sale for $879.99
  • Save $150 on the Google Pixel 11″ 128GB Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock (hazel) on sale for $549.99 
  • Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB ChromeOS Tablet w/ keyboard (storm grey) on sale for $329.99

Monitors

Best Buy

Samsung 49″ 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor/ Best Buy

  • Save $300 on the Dell Alienware 26.7″ QHD 360Hz 0.03ms GTG OLED LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $899.99 
  • Save $520 on the Samsung 49″ 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $1,197.98
  • Save $40 on the LG UltraGear 23.8″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $139.99 
  • Save $50 on the LG 24″ FHD 100Hz 5ms IPS Monitor (24MR400) (black) on sale for $99.99

Printers

Best Buy

HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer / Best Buy

Computer Accessories

Best Buy

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers/ Best Buy

Small kitchen appliances

Best Buy

KitchenAid Bowl-lift Stand Mixer/ Best Buy

  • Save $380 on the Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender (platinum) on sale for $419.99 
  • Save $370 on the Philips 5400 Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother (in black) on sale for $999.99 
  • Save $100 on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer (black) on sale for $169.99 
  • Save $400 on the Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Convection Toaster Oven (stainless steel) on sale for $599.99
  • Save $200 on the KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – (in Empire red) on sale for $279.99 

TVs/ home theatre

Best Buy

Samsung The Frame 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV/Best Buy

You can check all of Best Buy’s Black Friday in Summer deals here.

