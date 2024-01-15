Is Elsa visiting? 18 of the 20 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

People across the nation are feeling the icy burn of freezing weather, as many of the coldest places on earth right now are in Canada.

According to The Weather Network, a polar vortex descended on the Prairies last week, and temperatures plummeted to “frostbite-inducing, and even life-threatening” levels.

On Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned that temperatures could dip to -55°C in Edmonton and Calgary.

Albertans shared videos of themselves splashing boiling water into the air, which is seen freezing immediately.

Though it’s mostly Albertans struggling with the coldest weather, the wildly low temperatures aren’t limited to the province.

A new report from WX-Now, which tracks extreme weather conditions globally, says 18 of the 20 coldest places on Earth are in Canada right now.

These include Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories, Uranium City in Saskatchewan, and several towns and cities in Alberta.

In Killam, Alberta, the wind chill has plummeted to -52.7°C, and the town of Three Hills, Alberta, is unbearably chilly at -42°C.

Other Alberta spots fighting wildly low temperatures include Sundre, Rosemary, Pollockville, Rocky Mountain House, Smoky Lake, High Prairie, and Rich Lake.

Talk about an aggressive winter! Perhaps Elsa from Frozen is vacationing in Canada.

The top spot on WX-Now’s list today is the Russian city of Yakutsk, which is experiencing “indefinite fog” and temperatures as low as -46°C; however, the wind is calmer there than in Alberta.

The second non-Canadian place among the top 20 is Sokol, also in Russia.

Just before the weekend, WX-Now reported that the 10 coldest spots in the world were all in the True North, too.

The capital of Alberta, Edmonton, was 11th on the list, with a temperature of -45°C Friday morning. The city remains under ECCC’s extreme cold warning.

Keep an eye on ECCC’s weather alerts here to see if your city or town is under a severe weather warning.

Extreme cold and blizzard warnings are currently in place for parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Yukon right now.