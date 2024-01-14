NewsWeatherTravelCanada

|
Jan 14 2024, 9:30 pm
Extreme cold continues to delay and cancel Canadian flights
William Barton/Shutterstock | David Prado Perucha/Shutterstock

Airports across Canada and the United States are seeing continued impacts on flights as severe winter weather is causing flight delays and cancellations.

Vancouver International Airport is just one of many airport operations affected due to frigid temperatures. 

Many cancelled flights out of Vancouver were bound for Alberta with WestJet. 

“Extreme cold temperatures in Alberta, in particular, are impacting flights from Calgary and Edmonton,” YVR said. 

On Thursday, WestJet issued a travel advisory for the Prairie provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba), which would impact those flying between January 11 and January 15. 

This means that some folks who’d booked flights to or from cities like Calgary have been stranded for several days trying to find accommodation. 

On X, one user said they’d been stuck at the Calgary Airport since Friday after the flight was cancelled. 

“[The help desk] keeps telling me that I need to call the helpline to rebook, but I have been on hold for 7 hours a day for the last two days,” Erik Rider posted. 

One person trying to travel to BC has put out an online call in hopes of finding someone to drive them from Calgary.

Others are expressing anger with WestJet and questioning its decision to cancel and delay flights out of Alberta. 

Those stuck in Alberta are experiencing some harsh winter weather conditions, making delays for eager travellers that much more uncomfortable. 

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for all of Alberta and, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with temperatures ranging from -35°C to -45°C, with wind chills between -45°C and -55°C.

Similar conditions are expected to return tonight after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon. However, a reprieve from the cold is in the forecast for the province.

YVR advises travellers to check with their airline before coming to the airport, “as delayed or cancelled inbound flights directly impact departures.” WestJet echoes this guidance. 

