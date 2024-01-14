Extreme cold continues to delay and cancel Canadian flights

Airports across Canada and the United States are seeing continued impacts on flights as severe winter weather is causing flight delays and cancellations.

Vancouver International Airport is just one of many airport operations affected due to frigid temperatures.

Many cancelled flights out of Vancouver were bound for Alberta with WestJet.

“Extreme cold temperatures in Alberta, in particular, are impacting flights from Calgary and Edmonton,” YVR said.

On Thursday, WestJet issued a travel advisory for the Prairie provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba), which would impact those flying between January 11 and January 15.

This means that some folks who’d booked flights to or from cities like Calgary have been stranded for several days trying to find accommodation.

@WestJet when are flights returning to normal out of Calgary? Been stuck here two days. — BernieSaul (@saulkurer) January 14, 2024

On X, one user said they’d been stuck at the Calgary Airport since Friday after the flight was cancelled.

“[The help desk] keeps telling me that I need to call the helpline to rebook, but I have been on hold for 7 hours a day for the last two days,” Erik Rider posted.

@WestJet my family and I have been stuck at Calgary Airport since Friday when my flight was canceled with no help from the desk! They keep telling me that i need to call the help line to rebook but have been on hold for 7 hours a day for the last 2 days. Help!!!!! — erik rider (@ErikRider) January 14, 2024

One person trying to travel to BC has put out an online call in hopes of finding someone to drive them from Calgary.

Anyone driving Calgary to BC today? Flights cancelled, We need a ride… — SA (@teeteebarbar) January 14, 2024

Others are expressing anger with WestJet and questioning its decision to cancel and delay flights out of Alberta.

Stranded in frozen -30 calgary for 2 days now due to #westjet delay then canceled flights – only Mexico appropriate clothing and no compensation for hotel ?? Or anything. Mmm …. Doesn’t seem right — Chelccloset (@chelccloset) January 14, 2024

@WestJet My parents were booked to fly out of Saskatoon -> Calgary -> Kelowna on Sat., but their ✈️ ‘s were cancelled. They were rebooked on a Mon. morning Calgary -> Kelowna flight, and a Mon. evening Saskatoon -> Calgary flight. How does this make sense? — Dylan (@dylanshivak) January 14, 2024

@WestJet why are other airlines flying, why are some flights getting out of Calgary? WE NEED EXPLANATIONS. If it were too cold to fly, the airport would ground flights, not you. This is ridiculous. Worst airline I know. — BernieSaul (@saulkurer) January 14, 2024

Those stuck in Alberta are experiencing some harsh winter weather conditions, making delays for eager travellers that much more uncomfortable.

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for all of Alberta and, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with temperatures ranging from -35°C to -45°C, with wind chills between -45°C and -55°C.

Similar conditions are expected to return tonight after some moderation in temperatures this afternoon. However, a reprieve from the cold is in the forecast for the province.

YVR advises travellers to check with their airline before coming to the airport, “as delayed or cancelled inbound flights directly impact departures.” WestJet echoes this guidance.