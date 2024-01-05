Four of the five coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

January in Canada can be brisk, and extreme cold is punishing northern parts of the country this week, with four of the top five coldest places on Earth right now being in Canada.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, only one spot in Russia made the top five early Friday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is Yakutsk, Russia, with a brutal -43ºC. Brrr!

Fort Mcpherson in Northwest Territories comes in third with -40ºC; Paulatuck, Northwest Territories, sits at a brisk -39ºC in fourth; and Trail Valley, Northwest Territories, rounds out the top five sitting at -39°C.

