Tweens are "taking over" Sephora to buy pricey skincare products and the Internet isn't having it

If you’ve been to a Sephora location in hopes of getting your hands on your favourite Glow Recipe toner or Drunk Elephant night serum, you may be out of luck all thanks to hoards of tween girls that are taking over the skincare aisles.

TikTok has been a driving force behind viral videos of tweens going over their skincare and “get ready with me” routines, using a concoction of toners, serums, creams, and lotions from brands like Drunk Elephant and Sol de Janeiro. Not only are some of these products pricey, but they also contain strong ingredients like retinol and alpha hydroxy acid.

And now regular Sephora shoppers and employees are taking to social media to question why so many tweens are purchasing expensive products (most likely using their parents’ money) with ingredients that are meant for older and more mature skin types.

“Everyone is saying like what happened to kids’ stores? Like is Justice and Claire’s even in business anymore? Why are we letting our kids walk around like they’re 30 years old? You’re 10… you don’t need any kind of skin care. You don’t need any kind of makeup,” said one TikToker.

“SO glad everyone’s talking about the 10-year-olds in Sephora epidemic becauce it’s so insane to me how these parents are allowing their children to spend hundreds of dollars on makeup and skincare that these kids don’t need :(,” wrote one X user.

SO glad everyone’s talking about the 10 year olds in sephora epidemic bc it’s so insane to me how these parents are allowing their children to spend hundreds of dollars on makeup and skincare that these kids dont need 🙁 they’re just babies 🙁 pic.twitter.com/p9WW94OUvA — emery (@flipthatz) January 3, 2024

Some shoppers seem annoyed that their Sephora stores are being taken over by much younger clientele.

stop 👏🏻 letting 👏🏻 your 👏🏻 10👏🏻 year 👏🏻 olds 👏🏻 run 👏🏻 around 👏🏻 in 👏🏻 sephora 👏🏻 — a 🛸 || SBS (@inmyideaa) January 1, 2024

Others have reenacted what it’s like currently working at Sephora dealing with much younger customers who are asking for viral skincare products without doing any research about the impacts they may have on their skin.

Other Sephora employees have made videos about how demanding and rude some tween shoppers can be and how test products have been left in complete disarray because of the tween-shopping aftermath.

Drunk Elephant recently took to its Instagram to defend the recent trend of tweens purchasing its skincare products, claiming many of the items are “designed for all skin, including kids and tweens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drunk Elephant (@drunkelephant)

In response, beauty experts and dermatologists have taken to social media to educate younger shoppers and their parents about the ingredients in these viral skincare products and how harmful they could be to younger skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy noted that the best thing tweens can do your their skin is to focus on a consistent routine that includes washing their face twice a day, moisturizing, and using SPF instead of “haphazardly using multiple products on their skin” that could be too harsh and cause damage.

What are your thoughts on this latest tween shopper trend at Sephora? Let us know in the comments.