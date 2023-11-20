The coldest place on Earth today is in Canada and it's WILDLY cold

Extreme cold is hugging a good chunk of northern Canada this week, and one spot in the country is the coldest place on Earth Monday morning.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, nearly half of the 10 coldest places on the planet Monday morning were in Canada.

The coldest place on the planet today is Beaver Creek in Yukon with a brutal -35ºC, followed by spots in Russia and Alaska.

Other places in Canada to crack the top 10 are Burwash, Yukon, at -31°C this morning; Dawson City, Yukon, at -30°C; and Carmacks, Yukon, at -29°C.

The full list of the world’s chilliest spots can be found here.