WestJet's Black Friday deals have landed and some flights are just $99

Get ready to take flight and save some money while doing it, with WestJet kicking off its Black Friday seat sale.

Touted as its “biggest sale of the season,” the Calgary-based airline has dished out a TON of flight deals for cities across the country.

This Black Friday offer is valid on all WestJet wholly operated destinations — no code-share.

Select flights are also being offered that go from $99 for a one-way fare. What a steal!

Not only are flights being offered at discount prices, but WestJet Vacations has also slashed its prices for Black Friday, offering flight and hotel packages at reduced costs.

To get in on this deal, you must book by November 26 at 11:59 pm MT and travel between November 20, 2023, and June 20, 2024.

You can check out all the WestJet Black Friday deals here.