Canada Post reveals shipping deadlines for the 2023 holiday season

The craze of the holiday season is approaching quickly, and Canada Post has announced its shipping deadlines for the 2023 holiday season.

These deadlines are based on the assumption that you’ll want your present to the recipient by December 24, 2023; however, Canada Post says you should check its service alerts site for delivery service impacts and updates.

Canada Post added that the dates are between major urban centres and depend on origin and destination. Some restrictions apply.

Local

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 20

Regular parcel: December 19

Regional

Priority: December 21

Xpressport: December 21

Flat rate box: December 18-20

Regular parcel: December 14-19

National

Priority: December 20

Xpressport: December 20

Flat rate box: December 12-19

Regular parcel: December 8-18

United States

Xpresspost USA: December 15

Expedited Parcel USA: December 13

Tracked Packet / Small Packet: December 12

For any other international destinations, we’d recommend checking out the Canada Post website.

If you are feeling extra festive, be sure to use a holiday stamp on your parcels. In past years, there have been Santa, reindeer, and elf stamps. Cute!