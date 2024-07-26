NewsMovies & TVCanada

Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in August

Jul 26 2024, 5:59 pm
Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.

The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”

Check out the $3.99 movies available in August:

Saturday, August 10 — The Never Ending Story

cineplex

Cineplex

Saturday, August 17 — Madagascar

cineplex

Cineplex

Saturday, August 24 — The Wizard of Oz

cineplex

Cineplex

