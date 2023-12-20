NewsPoliticsCanada

Chrystia Freeland slammed for “out of touch” response to question about cost-of-living crisis

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Dec 20 2023, 6:02 pm
Chrystia Freeland slammed for “out of touch” response to question about cost-of-living crisis
photocosmos1/Shutterstock

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is facing backlash for what many are calling an “out of touch” response to a question about the cost of living crisis in Canada.

The finance minister was on CTV’s Your Morning on Monday for an interview about the country’s affordability crisis with co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake.

Mediwake prefaces her first question saying that she senses people feel like the Liberals “don’t get the tough choices Canadians have to make” amid the soaring cost of living.

“What example can you share that would illustrate that you understand the pain and the pinch that Canadians are feeling at the grocery store when they’re doing budgets?” the host asked. “How does it look in the Freeland household when we’re in a cost-of-living crisis?”

The minister stumbles through the beginning of her answer and lands on an anecdote about how a church in her neighbourhood hosts a weekly food bank.

“The lines have been getting longer and that is heartbreaking,” Freeland said. “It’s heartbreaking that we have food banks in Canada, and it’s really heartbreaking to see that people really need them.”

She goes on to thank the church for supporting the community.

“It kills me that that’s something that they need to do,” she said.

Her response has been met with anger and resentment from Canadians online.

Many criticized her for being too far removed from the reality many Canadians face during the cost of living crisis.

Others say the government has “left Canadians to be afterthoughts.”

Many pointed out how she dodged the question.

One X user referenced the time Freeland suggested people unsubscribe to Disney+ to combat rising living costs.

This isn’t the first time the deputy prime minister has been slammed for being “out of touch.”

In August, she received similar criticisms when asked about rising fuel prices.

Daily Hive has reached out to Freeland for comment.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Politics
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop