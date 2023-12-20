Chrystia Freeland slammed for “out of touch” response to question about cost-of-living crisis

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is facing backlash for what many are calling an “out of touch” response to a question about the cost of living crisis in Canada.

The finance minister was on CTV’s Your Morning on Monday for an interview about the country’s affordability crisis with co-host Anne-Marie Mediwake.

Mediwake prefaces her first question saying that she senses people feel like the Liberals “don’t get the tough choices Canadians have to make” amid the soaring cost of living.

“What example can you share that would illustrate that you understand the pain and the pinch that Canadians are feeling at the grocery store when they’re doing budgets?” the host asked. “How does it look in the Freeland household when we’re in a cost-of-living crisis?”

The minister stumbles through the beginning of her answer and lands on an anecdote about how a church in her neighbourhood hosts a weekly food bank.

“The lines have been getting longer and that is heartbreaking,” Freeland said. “It’s heartbreaking that we have food banks in Canada, and it’s really heartbreaking to see that people really need them.”

She goes on to thank the church for supporting the community.

“It kills me that that’s something that they need to do,” she said.

Her response has been met with anger and resentment from Canadians online.

She knew that question was coming and that’s the best she could come up with. Lol — Prosthetic Leg (@ProstheticLeg3) December 19, 2023

Many criticized her for being too far removed from the reality many Canadians face during the cost of living crisis.

Reporter: what does it look like in the freeland household? Chrystia: well… from the top of my castle it seems to be that a lot more peasants have been lining up for free food. I have no clue what that must be like. — Susan Anthony (@mineandmore589) December 19, 2023

“I definitely understand, I see a lot more poors around the food bank at my church” — Sebby 🚀 (@sebby_builds) December 19, 2023

“Give us an example of your personal understanding of what Canadians are going through – what’s the Freeland household look like?” Freeland: “well I’ve noticed a lot more poor people around” 🤦‍♂️ — Isaac Harris (@IsaacJTHarris) December 19, 2023

In other words “I have no idea how the lesser people live” — JG (@jagervais) December 19, 2023

Oh my God, did she just answer that way? Does she get why more and more people are going to food banks? Because of this, you have the best example of how disconnected the @liberal_party are from Canadians. — Shane Wenzel (@ShaneWenzel) December 19, 2023

Others say the government has “left Canadians to be afterthoughts.”

nobody is surprised – they’re all out of touch and have left Canadians to be after thoughts — birdo 🐦 (@birdo604) December 19, 2023

So to confirm, she doesn’t feel the pain at all. — mike clean (@truenorth12mike) December 19, 2023

Many pointed out how she dodged the question.

Talk about answer with nonsense. She did not have a solution. Pathetic. — Sam (@SamTeegan) December 20, 2023

One X user referenced the time Freeland suggested people unsubscribe to Disney+ to combat rising living costs.

I’m presuming that her Disney Channel is still cancelled. — RaymorePark (@RaymorePark) December 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time the deputy prime minister has been slammed for being “out of touch.”

In August, she received similar criticisms when asked about rising fuel prices.

Daily Hive has reached out to Freeland for comment.