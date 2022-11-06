Rising inflation is putting many Canadians under stress.

So when the federal finance minister said she was cutting her family’s Disney+ subscription and encouraged others to take similar steps, Twitter users responded with anger and confusion.

This weekend, Global News aired an interview with Chrystia Freeland where she spoke about the rising cost of living, interest rates, and how Ottawa will help.

Anchor Mercedes Stephenson asked Freeland if the Liberal government is open to reviewing programs for wasteful spending.

Many Millennials and increasingly Zoomers spend on life experiences, dining, socializing, entertainment & vacations because they think they can't save up enough for a down payment even if they tried. "Might as well use the money that I have to enjoy life in another way." https://t.co/JsghD6N2fF — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 6, 2022

In response, Freeland said the government had already announced it would look to find $9 billion in savings in the federal budget.

However, she added that she recognized Canadian families are facing a challenging time and are examining their spending.

“I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month. And last Sunday, I said to the kids, ‘you’re older now. You don’t watch Disney anymore. Let’s cut that Disney+ subscription,'” she explained. “So we cut it. It’s only $13.99 a month that we’re saving, but every little bit helps.”

Freeland added she believes she will take the same approach as parents cutting costs by mirroring those habits at the federal level.

“Because that’s money of Canadians,” she stated.

“We need to spend to support Canadians. We need to spend to invest in growth — like investing in the green transition.”

She added federal finances will be examined carefully, and the president of the treasury board will find $6-billion in savings.

A clip of Freeland’s response was shared on Twitter by @inklessPW.

“Chrystia Freeland has a tip for families struggling with inflation,” the tweet read.

Since being posted late Saturday afternoon, it has received hundreds of comments and retweets from folks who are unimpressed.

Saving enough for 45 seconds of rent — Duncan Stewart (@stewartape) November 6, 2022



Some responded saying they’ve done everything they can to cut smaller bills, but essential living costs continue to burden them.

I cut live TV subscription. Saved 90$ a month ! Still paying 500+ a week in gas & groceries for our family fo 5. — Marie (@MRobi29) November 6, 2022

Other’s encouraged the federal government to create solutions themselves.

How about fixing the issues instead of “every little bit helps”?!? — Phil Goodwin (@rocklayer99) November 6, 2022

A number of other social media users said the comments showed a disconnect to the issues Canadians are experiencing.

So insulting — #TrudeauMustGo (@askwhymoreoften) November 6, 2022

The disconnect reveals itself once again.

Unbelievable. — David Sims-🇨🇦🇺🇲🇬🇧 (@DavidSI58) November 6, 2022

Last week, Freeland presented this year’s Fall Economic Statement and said a slow down to economic growth is expected.

She also spoke about doubling the GST tax credit for Canadians for at least six months, which was announced on October 18 when Bill C-30 received royal assent. She reiterated that payments will begin going out on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians can expect to start receiving payments Friday, November 4.

Some relief also awaits small business owners.