NewsVentureReal EstateUrbanizedMoney

Canadians confused by finance minister's tip to cut Disney+ to fight rising living costs

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 6 2022, 11:07 pm
Canadians confused by finance minister's tip to cut Disney+ to fight rising living costs
paparazzza/Shutterstock

Rising inflation is putting many Canadians under stress.

So when the federal finance minister said she was cutting her family’s Disney+ subscription and encouraged others to take similar steps, Twitter users responded with anger and confusion.

This weekend, Global News aired an interview with Chrystia Freeland where she spoke about the rising cost of living, interest rates, and how Ottawa will help.

Anchor Mercedes Stephenson asked Freeland if the Liberal government is open to reviewing programs for wasteful spending.

In response, Freeland said the government had already announced it would look to find $9 billion in savings in the federal budget.

However, she added that she recognized Canadian families are facing a challenging time and are examining their spending.

“I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month. And last Sunday, I said to the kids, ‘you’re older now. You don’t watch Disney anymore. Let’s cut that Disney+ subscription,'” she explained. “So we cut it. It’s only $13.99 a month that we’re saving, but every little bit helps.”

Freeland added she believes she will take the same approach as parents cutting costs by mirroring those habits at the federal level.

“Because that’s money of Canadians,” she stated.

“We need to spend to support Canadians. We need to spend to invest in growth — like investing in the green transition.”

She added federal finances will be examined carefully, and the president of the treasury board will find $6-billion in savings.

A clip of Freeland’s response was shared on Twitter by @inklessPW.

“Chrystia Freeland has a tip for families struggling with inflation,” the tweet read.

Since being posted late Saturday afternoon, it has received hundreds of comments and retweets from folks who are unimpressed.


Some responded saying they’ve done everything they can to cut smaller bills, but essential living costs continue to burden them.

Other’s encouraged the federal government to create solutions themselves.

A number of other social media users said the comments showed a disconnect to the issues Canadians are experiencing.

Last week, Freeland presented this year’s Fall Economic Statement and said a slow down to economic growth is expected.

She also spoke about doubling the GST tax credit for Canadians for at least six months, which was announced on October 18 when Bill C-30 received royal assent. She reiterated that payments will begin going out on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians can expect to start receiving payments Friday, November 4.

Some relief also awaits small business owners.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Venture
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Money
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.