Make the most of your moviegoing experience with a free luxury seat upgrade, but it’s only available for a very limited period.

Fans can savour the movie magic from the comfort of cushy Premiere Seats, and you won’t even have to spend an extra cent.

“Featuring premium, heated seats with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests, and a retractable armrest should you want to cozy up,” states a release from Landmark Cinemas. “There’s a handy side table for your drinks and treats, plus coat hooks to hang up your jackets and a storage area for bags.”

The offer is only available for a short time, from November 3 to 8.

So, if you have a date coming up, impress them with the ultimate movie experience without the additional cost. Here’s how:

First, go to Landmarkcinemas.com Choose your theatre Select a showtime, ensuring that it falls between November 3 to 8 Select the ticket type “Free Upgrade Prem Seat” Finish the checkout process

And that’s it. Enjoy your movie, and don’t forget the popcorn!