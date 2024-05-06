NewsCanada

Canadian woman sparks debate about double standards choosing to be child-free

National Trending Staff
|
May 6 2024, 2:14 pm
Marjan Apostolovic/Shutterstock | X

A Canadian woman is facing online criticism after stating that, like her brother, she has also opted for a child-free lifestyle.

On May 3, Jess, whose X profile states that she’s based in BC, shared on social media that she and her brother “both choose to be child-free.” Even though the siblings chose similar lifestyles, she pointed out the double standards, stating, “I’m the only one who gets called a wh**e.”

Jess isn’t alone.

February 2023 report from Statistics Canada highlights that in 2022, more than a third of Canadians aged 15 to 49 did not intend to have children.

Overall, the national statistics agency noted that for over a decade, the number of children per woman in Canada has been on a general downward trend, falling from 1.69 in 2009 to 1.43 in 2021.

Susan A. McDaniel, adjunct professor of sociology at the University of Victoria, states that many factors lead to people deciding they don’t want kids. Still, cost is a major one in this economic climate.

“We all know that costs are increasing dramatically for everything right now, particularly housing, but also food and every other thing we need for life. So that’s a big one,” she said.

Jess’ post, which now has 4.3 million views, appears to have triggered netizens, sparking heated online debate.

Things quickly got political, with one user criticizing the siblings for choosing “poorly” with many feeling sorry for their parents for not carrying on their family’s legacy.


But one child-free X user didn’t appear fazed about not carrying on the “bloodline.”

Others pointed out the glaring difference in how most netizens reacted to Jess’ decision versus her brother’s.

Most netizens were supportive of the siblings’ choices.

Others shared their own experiences after revealing that they also opted to remain child-free.

Daily Hive has reached out to Jess for a comment.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Simran Singh

