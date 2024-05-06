Canadian woman sparks debate about double standards choosing to be child-free

A Canadian woman is facing online criticism after stating that, like her brother, she has also opted for a child-free lifestyle.

On May 3, Jess, whose X profile states that she’s based in BC, shared on social media that she and her brother “both choose to be child-free.” Even though the siblings chose similar lifestyles, she pointed out the double standards, stating, “I’m the only one who gets called a wh**e.”

My brother is 47, and I’m 46. He had a vasectomy in his twenties. We both choose to be childfree. I’m the only one who gets called a whore. I’m the only one who is told I will be lonely and my cats will eat me. He the one with the cat — Jess (@Karmatrumpsgod) May 3, 2024

Jess isn’t alone.

A February 2023 report from Statistics Canada highlights that in 2022, more than a third of Canadians aged 15 to 49 did not intend to have children.

Overall, the national statistics agency noted that for over a decade, the number of children per woman in Canada has been on a general downward trend, falling from 1.69 in 2009 to 1.43 in 2021.

Susan A. McDaniel, adjunct professor of sociology at the University of Victoria, states that many factors lead to people deciding they don’t want kids. Still, cost is a major one in this economic climate.

“We all know that costs are increasing dramatically for everything right now, particularly housing, but also food and every other thing we need for life. So that’s a big one,” she said.

Jess’ post, which now has 4.3 million views, appears to have triggered netizens, sparking heated online debate.

Things quickly got political, with one user criticizing the siblings for choosing “poorly” with many feeling sorry for their parents for not carrying on their family’s legacy.

You both chose poorly, and your just mad you get reminded more. I feel awful for your parents. But you just prove my idea that conservatives will win in the long run. We are correct and we have kids. Fade away now. — Critical Based Theory (@theory_based) May 3, 2024

Why are people chastising this woman? She did the most moral thing a leftist can do, voluntarily end her bloodline so future generations will be less leftist. https://t.co/FBgUM1Aia8 — The Totalitariat (@TheTotalitariat) May 3, 2024

Your parents must be proud ancestors too Lived through hell just so you both could waste your life — Anna 🎆💗 (@akenooooooooo) May 3, 2024

I find it sad how you ending your mothers and father legacy with ya 2 no dna to pass on nothing just that lil family of 4 gone from the world — Armani (@Drizz28) May 3, 2024

you are both degenerates and you are both destroying your bloodlines. shame on the both of you — ᛟ. (@nsbambi222) May 4, 2024



But one child-free X user didn’t appear fazed about not carrying on the “bloodline.”

My bloodline ends with me and seeing the direction the world is headed i couldn’t be happier with it — Freaky (@oO_Freaky_Oo) May 3, 2024

like let me not even get started on how “continuing ur blood liniage” is just a social construct and the human species isn’t gonna fade away if a couple ppl realise raising a child isn’t for them bcs of trauma, financial problems and so on💀 — athena (@yamixcq) May 4, 2024

Others pointed out the glaring difference in how most netizens reacted to Jess’ decision versus her brother’s.

It’s absurd and frustrating how you catch flak for being childfree while your brother, who’s made the same choice, doesn’t face the same heat. It screams of the outdated, sexist views that still haunt women’s choices. Why is it that a woman deciding not to have kids gets labeled… — positivity moon (@arrtnem) May 3, 2024

Most netizens were supportive of the siblings’ choices.

it’s actually crazy how many people want to make you feel bad for being child free 😭 i also do not want kids and would rather put time and energy into my own aspirations and dreams… kudos to you both for knowing your needs and prioritizing yourselves — venus (roxy) (@tumbling_rox) May 3, 2024

I have two sons that I’m raising alone (my wife passed in 2014) and I love them with everything I have. In no way does that make me want others to do the same. It’s the weirdest thing to try and wish children on others, or shame them for not having any. — Al Crossley (@al_crossley) May 5, 2024

All I thought was I’m sorry you don’t have a cat. But then I thought wait does she even want a cat? Ironically considering your age if you wanted a child people would call you irresponsible & list health issues for babies born to older women People gonna hate no matter what — AB (@ABtheButterfly) May 3, 2024

The amount of misery being projected in the replies💀y’all genuinely hate the fact that some ppl didn’t cave to the societal pressure like y’all did. Cope😭 https://t.co/y6TyaAqKPC — Narçissus🇯🇲 (@NarcissusAgenda) May 3, 2024

Others shared their own experiences after revealing that they also opted to remain child-free.

My coworker was talking about how we’ve appropriated the question to women on why they do not have kids rather than questioning why they do- it’s all in the patriarchy and the systemic oppression of women. This is an example of misogyny and hatred for women on display https://t.co/FfSHeaILMb — angel 🪽💕 (@laamphisbaena) May 4, 2024

My male cousins and other relatives are in their 30’s and nobody is asking them but me in my early 20’s with a demanding job gets asked when my partner and I are having a baby. I’m lucky if I can nap all weekend Jen 😭 https://t.co/WpXNFhtjxh — Sammy Daniels 김치🧜🏻‍♀️ 🇵🇸 (@SamyLTD) May 4, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to Jess for a comment.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Simran Singh