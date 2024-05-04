Canadians react to Trudeau's May the Fourth video with "Star Wars" actor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets into the spirit of May the Fourth with a dose of humour in a new social media post, and Canadians have plenty to say.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau shared a one-minute clip on social media with the caption, “May it always be with you.”

In the video, Trudeau can be seen at his office when he receives a video call from Canadian actor Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars movie franchise.

“Hey, Hayden, how are you doing?” says Trudeau.

“Prime Minister, Happy May the Fourth!” greets Christensen.

“And to you, too, my friend,” responds Trudeau. “I’ve actually told the kids they better be binging Star Wars.”

“Amazing. So what’s your plan?” asks Christensen.

“I’m working. I’m actually packing up my stuff because I gotta hit the road soon,” Trudeau replies. “But listen, May the Fourth be with you.”

“And with you,” says Christensen.

Trudeau then unlocks his suitcase to reveal a lightsaber before walking out of his office.

Watch the video below:

May it always be with you. pic.twitter.com/VVjzFyuVXC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2024

However, a quick scroll through the comments reveals that not everyone enjoyed the prime minister’s attempt at light-hearted humour.

This might have been cute in 2016. In 2024, it is just CRINGE. — Christina Kunneke (@AMCKunneke) May 4, 2024

Your acting is just as bad as you being PM. — 🏴‍☠️Napster🏴‍☠️ (@RaphDube92) May 4, 2024

Is that saber red? — ActuallyKJ (@kyledyeg) May 4, 2024

However, some commenters enjoyed the short clip, with one calling it “freaking epic.”

DUDE!!!!!! This is freaking epic! 💙💫🤩 May the Fourth Be With You! — Shamara Myers (@Shamara_Myers) May 4, 2024

I love this! Any one who finds fault with this needs to get a life. There is nothing wrong with a bit of light humour – especially in these difficult times.

Kudos to the PM!

May the force always be with him. — Lynne Irwin (@LLynneIrwin) May 4, 2024

Love this. People are going to be BIG MAD, but to hell with them. 🤣 https://t.co/Ozkp3wrn91 — Michelle @maej43.bsky.social Jones (@maej43) May 4, 2024

The state of federal politics would be just a little tiny teeny bit better if more leaders took the time to bring some fun to the enterprise. Parliament Hill is full of jokers, entertainers and story tellers – Canadians need to see more of that side of our political culture. https://t.co/cMaWBdzymU — Jesse McCormick (@jessecmccormick) May 4, 2024

Trudeau’s not the only world leader celebrating May the Fourth.

US President Joe Biden posted a video on social media alongside Star Wars actor Mark Hamill.

We had a very good feeling about this. May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024

What are your thoughts on Trudeau’s Star Wars post? Let us know in the comments.