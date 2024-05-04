NewsPoliticsCanadaMovies & TVCanada

Canadians react to Trudeau's May the Fourth video with "Star Wars" actor

May 4 2024, 7:30 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets into the spirit of May the Fourth with a dose of humour in a new social media post, and Canadians have plenty to say.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau shared a one-minute clip on social media with the caption, “May it always be with you.”

In the video, Trudeau can be seen at his office when he receives a video call from Canadian actor Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars movie franchise.

“Hey, Hayden, how are you doing?” says Trudeau.

“Prime Minister, Happy May the Fourth!” greets Christensen.

“And to you, too, my friend,” responds Trudeau. “I’ve actually told the kids they better be binging Star Wars.”

“Amazing. So what’s your plan?” asks Christensen.

“I’m working. I’m actually packing up my stuff because I gotta hit the road soon,” Trudeau replies. “But listen, May the Fourth be with you.”

“And with you,” says Christensen.

Trudeau then unlocks his suitcase to reveal a lightsaber before walking out of his office.

Watch the video below:

However, a quick scroll through the comments reveals that not everyone enjoyed the prime minister’s attempt at light-hearted humour.

However, some commenters enjoyed the short clip, with one calling it “freaking epic.”

Trudeau’s not the only world leader celebrating May the Fourth.

US President Joe Biden posted a video on social media alongside Star Wars actor Mark Hamill.

What are your thoughts on Trudeau’s Star Wars post? Let us know in the comments.

