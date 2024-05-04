Canadian Army unveils new logo, gets roasted by netizens

The Canadian Army has released a brand new logo, but the reactions were likely not what they had hoped for.

On May 3, the Canadian Army posted a short clip introducing “the revitalized branding for the Canadian Army!”

Inspired by the uniforms, the new design appeared to be a highly pixelated logo in brown and beige and adorned with a maple leaf.

Introducing a new icon and refreshed tagline for the Canadian Army, featuring the new CADPAT MT (Multi-Terrain) pattern. It is designed to complement our official Canadian Army logo. To discover more about the CADPAT MT, follow this link: https://t.co/Q8i5lhNxeK pic.twitter.com/5ve3ZpEUGM — Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) May 3, 2024

“Tell us in the comments what you think about it,” it stated, and netizens certainly didn’t hold back.

The online reaction prompted the Canadian Army to post a follow-up tweet a few hours later, clarifying that it hadn’t changed its official logo.

“We remain proud of our official emblem,” they stated. “The icon launched today is a supplementary design only that will be used in the bottom left corner of certain communications products and in animations for videos.”

Many netizens expressed confusion over the design, with some comparing it to video games and even Lego.

What is that supposed to be? Lego? pic.twitter.com/mhGP67vHTy — Nicole’s_in_AB (@Zone3Garden) May 3, 2024

wtf is that? It looks like the sprite from the ET Atari game pic.twitter.com/aO3SrHzU08 — gizmo (@DakinMorgan) May 3, 2024

The Canadian Army going with 1988 Nintendo Gameboy graphics for their new logo, feels perfectly Canadian.🇨🇦😂 https://t.co/pFUfU9rPuY pic.twitter.com/MlubYVgWBX — Matt (@JerseySuave4) May 3, 2024

It looks like a Minecraft character milking an elk. — White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ (@wabbitwarrior) May 3, 2024

One wondered if it might actually just be a QR code.

Did anyone check if it’a a QR code? https://t.co/QxYWLTKOO9 — Tessa | Discover Görlitz (@tessaapproves) May 4, 2024

Others found the new design simply unnecessary.

I feel bad for the folks who spearheaded this rebrand (and the rebrand launch). Why it was necessary to do a comms rollout of the logo is beyond me. https://t.co/b8d4REYOKs — Lesli Boldt (@LesliBoldt) May 4, 2024

Call me old-fashioned, but the Canadian Army logo should not be a Rorschach test. You can bet your last loonie that some overpaid consultant came up with this new logo. https://t.co/yKJSmo3MNR — Richard Dias (@RichardDias_CFA) May 3, 2024

Who ever approved this gobshite needs to be fired https://t.co/E3NDJEvjEJ pic.twitter.com/OrgtADI9ol — RandovMan🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@ProllyNotRandov) May 3, 2024

But others were just left with more questions.

➧ Which stakeholders were at the project’s kickoff?

➧ Who asked for this?

➧ What was the deficiency that this change addressed?

➧ Why was this given priority over other projects?

➧ How much did this project cost the department?

➧ What KPI are you using to judge success? — Steffan Watkins  (@steffanwatkins) May 3, 2024

Has anyone tagged @TheDailyShow yet on this? Guess I will https://t.co/em87st4eHr — elishadacey 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@elishadacey) May 4, 2024

What are your thoughts on the Canadian Army’s new logo? Let us know in the comments.