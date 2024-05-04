NewsCanadaCanada

Canadian Army unveils new logo, gets roasted by netizens

May 4 2024, 4:37 pm
@canadianarmy/X

The Canadian Army has released a brand new logo, but the reactions were likely not what they had hoped for.

On May 3, the Canadian Army posted a short clip introducing “the revitalized branding for the Canadian Army!”

Inspired by the uniforms, the new design appeared to be a highly pixelated logo in brown and beige and adorned with a maple leaf.

“Tell us in the comments what you think about it,” it stated, and netizens certainly didn’t hold back.

The online reaction prompted the Canadian Army to post a follow-up tweet a few hours later, clarifying that it hadn’t changed its official logo.

“We remain proud of our official emblem,” they stated. “The icon launched today is a supplementary design only that will be used in the bottom left corner of certain communications products and in animations for videos.”

Many netizens expressed confusion over the design, with some comparing it to video games and even Lego.

One wondered if it might actually just be a QR code.

Others found the new design simply unnecessary.

But others were just left with more questions.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian Army’s new logo? Let us know in the comments.

