Air Transat is having a HUGE sale with roundtrip flights for as low as $300

Planning your dream vacation this spring? Air Transat is having a HUGE sale on roundtrip flights that could be the key to your sunny getaway.

Affording a trip to your bucket-list countries is a little easier with the airline’s seat sale, happening from now until February 29.

Take advantage of amazing deals on flights to plenty of destinations, including Mexico, Glasgow, Peru and more.

For example, here are some great deals on roundtrip flights from Toronto:

But you can find plenty more Air Transat flight deals taking off from other Canadian destinations on the site.

The sale applies to individual bookings made by February 29, 2024, for select flights and travel before June 20, 2024.

According to a new report, Canadians are still forging ahead with their vacation plans despite the rising cost of travel.

Hopefully, this seat sale and others will help cut down on those costs.

There are also affordable flights from Vancouver to Mexico, which might be helpful for the droves of Canadians looking to move to the sunny destination.