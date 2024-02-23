WestJet offering Lynx Air passengers affected by shutdown flight discounts and fare caps

Have your upcoming flights been affected by the sudden Lynx Air shutdown? WestJet is offering some assistance.

Late Thursday night, the low-cost carrier announced that it has filed for creditor protection and that it would be ceasing its operations next Monday at 12:01 am MT.

“Tremendous work was put into the growth and expansion of Lynx Air over the past two years, offering Canadians a low-cost, seamless travel experience for Canadians,” said Lynx Air on its website.

“However, the compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital, regulatory costs, and competitive tension in the Canadian market have ultimately proven too steep a mountain for our organization to overcome.”

Shortly after this announcement, WestJet released a statement, recognizing “the immediate impact this information has on passengers and employees of Lynx.”

We are aware that Lynx Air intends to cease operations as of 12:01 a.m. MT on Mon., Feb. 26, 2024. We recognize the immediate impact this has on passengers of Lynx, and are assisting where we can through the following actions: https://t.co/o3eTJ0ws5U — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) February 23, 2024

The major Canadian airline has committed to assisting affected passengers through a number of actions.

By using the discount code WESTJET, Lynx Air passengers can get 25% off on all economy cabin fares on non-stop WestJet routes previously served by the low-cost airline.

This can only be used for travel between February 22, 2024, and October 26, 2024, and you must book by February 29.

WestJet is also capping fares at $250 plus taxes and fees on all northbound economy cabin fares and non-stop WestJet routes previously served by Lynx Air. This is for travel up until February 29, 2024, and you’ll have to book the flight before that day.

Lastly, all domestic fares on non-stop WestJet routes previously served by Lynx Air won’t cost more than $500, plus taxes and fees. This only applies to flights up until February 29, 2024.

“All bookings should be made online through westjet.com. WestJet has managed pricing to ensure fares reflect a reduction from what would typically be charged,” reads the statement.

The airline adds that it is communicating closely with government officials to address the needs of those impacted.

Lynx has posted a “FAQ” page on its website, answering several questions about what the next steps are for passengers who have booked flights with the airline.

For passengers who have purchased tickets for this weekend up to Sunday, February 25, Lynx says they should refer to its flight status information page.

The airline said it will be “operating most flights through to Monday, February 26.”

Customers who booked flights after that date will receive a refund through their credit card company.

“If you would like to move to a flight this weekend, reach out to our contact centre and they will do their best to assist you,” said Lynx.

With files from Simran Singh