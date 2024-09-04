Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced today that his party is ending its supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.

In a video announcement posted to social media, Singh said he notified the prime minister that he had “ripped up” the agreement.

“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again that he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don’t deserve another chance,” he said.

“There is an even bigger battle ahead. The threat of Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative cuts…”

First announced in March 2022, the deal between both parties was supposed to be in effect until June 2025 as a way for the NDP to prop up the minority Liberal government.

Singh’s announcement sparked a flood of reactions on X, with some saying the next federal election could be very soon.

However, the end of the deal may not mean an immediate election, as the Liberals could seek support from the Bloc Québécois or the NDP when it comes to important votes in the House of Commons.

“The road to the next federal [election] begins,” said one X user.

“Time for a fall election!” echoed another.

Others felt the NDP’s decision was handing the Conservatives the “country on a silver platter.”

“You sold your soul to Poilievre and the Conservatives,” stated another X user.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to respond to the NDP’s decision.