Canadian travellers headed to the Americas should be aware of an important health-related travel advisory issued by the Government of Canada.

According to updated travel guidance, outbreaks of the Oropouche virus disease (OVD) are being reported across the Americas.

The disease spreads to humans through the bite of an infected small fly, known as a midge, or certain mosquitoes. Midges are most active during the afternoon, while mosquitos are more present in the evening.

The federal government notes that while OVD isn’t new to the Americas, cases are now “higher than expected” and are being reported in some areas of Brazil, Bolivia, and Cuba, where they haven’t been detected before.

There have also been several cases of travel-related cases of OVD, the majority of which involve individuals returning from Cuba.

What are the symptoms of OVD?

OVD symptoms usually start three to eight days after a bite and include fever, severe headache, chills, muscle pain, and joint pain.

Other symptoms include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, pain behind the eyes, and a rash.

In some rare cases, OVD can lead to severe illness, such as meningitis, encephalitis, or hemorrhage.

There’s no specific treatment for OVD and no vaccines to prevent it.

The virus is particularly risky for pregnant people as there are concerns it can be transmitted to an unborn baby and lead to negative pregnancy outcomes like stillbirth and impaired head and brain development.

Pregnant people travelling to at-risk destinations should discuss the risks of their travel plans with their healthcare provider before their trip.

Travel recommendations

The Government of Canada advises travellers to consult a health care provider or visit a travel health clinic at least six weeks before their trip to get personalized health advice and recommendations.

Individuals should also review the travel advice and advisories page for their destination.

Travellers should be sure to take steps to protect themselves from bites while visiting affected destinations by:

Using an approved insect repellent on exposed skin

Protecting themselves in living areas by staying in locations with screened doors and windows and air conditioning

Trying to limit outdoor activities when midges and mosquitos are most active

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made of tightly woven materials like nylon or polyester. Consider wearing long pants, tucked-in long-sleeve shirts, closed-toe shoes, and a hat while outdoors

Using mosquito netting when sleeping

Consider wearing approved insecticide-treated clothing

If OVD symptoms are experienced while travelling, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Travellers should also continue to monitor their health after returning to Canada.

More information about OVD and travel precautions can be found here.