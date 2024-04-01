Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided a glimpse at his party’s federal budget commitments today, announcing that the Liberal government would pledge $1 billion over five years to create the National School Food Program.

Trudeau was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Scarborough on Monday to provide further details about the program, which will be included in the upcoming budget.

The National School Food Program will launch with a target of providing meals to over 400,000 kids every year and aims to assist provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners in expanding their existing programs, according to a government release.

“The National School Food Program is a game changer. The program will take pressure off of families, invest directly in the future of our kids, and make sure they’re able to reach their full potential – feeling healthy and happy,” said Trudeau in a statement.

“This is about fairness and doing what’s right for our kids to get the best start in life.”

The announcement comes at a time when many Canadians are struggling with high food costs. According to the federal government, nearly one in four children in the country do not get enough food, impacting their health and well-being in and outside the classroom.

The prime minister also shared news of the program on social media, saying it would “give every student a fair shot at doing their best in the classroom.”

As a teacher, I know kids learn better on a full stomach. Our new National School Food Program will make sure kids aren’t going to school hungry – and will give every student a fair shot at doing their best in the classroom. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2024

The news was met with mixed reactions from Canadians.

Some applauded the program, highlighting how it would make a big difference for children and being able to focus and thrive at school.

I remember struggling to focus when I was hungry in school. This program is a game-changer! — Shahzad Ahmed (@M_Shahzad19) April 1, 2024

No kid should be hungry, but if they get to school with no food, and having had no breakfast, then they should find nourishment there, so they can learn and know, by our actions, that we care. — Ana Lia Pauchulo She/Her (@Ana_Pauchulo) April 1, 2024

It takes a village to raise a child, and that means making sure their bellies are full. — Meaghan Bilodeau 🌻 (@MeaghanBm) April 1, 2024

Implementing a National School Food Program is a commendable initiative. Ensuring that students have access to nutritious meals not only addresses hunger but also fosters a conducive learning environment where all students have the opportunity to thrive academically. It’s a vital… — Yudi ( युधिष्ठर स्वामी) (@legal_dost_Yudi) April 1, 2024

Plus, let’s be honest. For any number of reasons, sometimes food offered at school may be the only meal a child gets in a given day. There is simply no excuse not to prioritize a national school meal program. If we won’t support the wellbeing of our kids, the future is bleak. — Nora (Cassidy) Tyll (@Nora1968) April 1, 2024

Others shared different views about the program, noting the current high cost of grocery prices and the impact on Canadian families.

I understand that kids need food to learn. What about the seniors who after paying their bills, can’t pay for food. Worked 60 yrs and pensions don’t cover meagre expenses. — Steve (@merc560SEL) April 1, 2024

If they are going to school hungry then they are not eating outside of school hours. Wonder why that is? — Willowkb~Kimberly~ (@Willow_Girl37) April 1, 2024

If the price of food we wouldn’t need this program, I want to be the one that feeds my kids!! — Hey Bubbs (@BubbsHey) April 1, 2024

Sad state of affairs when such a program is needed — Dan Halyk (@danielhalyk) April 1, 2024

I remember when parents never had to worry about this. You know, back when food was cheap and we weren’t taxed to death — Just Dan (@danperreault73) April 1, 2024

Ridiculous that a country like ours needs to adopt a national school food program because parents are having difficulty making ends meet due to the high cost of living. All your chest beating on food costs with grocers has resulted in NOTHING in relief to Cdns. Another failure. — Everything Matters (@it_matters_2_me) April 1, 2024

The National School Food Program announcement comes after some other significant budgetary promises from Trudeau, including free contraceptives and a Renters’ Bill of Rights.

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by Freeland on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.