"No kid should be hungry": Trudeau's $1 billion National School Food Program sparks online reaction

National Trending Staff
Apr 1 2024, 8:13 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided a glimpse at his party’s federal budget commitments today, announcing that the Liberal government would pledge $1 billion over five years to create the National School Food Program.

Trudeau was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Scarborough on Monday to provide further details about the program, which will be included in the upcoming budget.

The National School Food Program will launch with a target of providing meals to over 400,000 kids every year and aims to assist provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners in expanding their existing programs, according to a government release.

“The National School Food Program is a game changer. The program will take pressure off of families, invest directly in the future of our kids, and make sure they’re able to reach their full potential – feeling healthy and happy,” said Trudeau in a statement.

“This is about fairness and doing what’s right for our kids to get the best start in life.”

The announcement comes at a time when many Canadians are struggling with high food costs. According to the federal government, nearly one in four children in the country do not get enough food, impacting their health and well-being in and outside the classroom.

The prime minister also shared news of the program on social media, saying it would “give every student a fair shot at doing their best in the classroom.”

The news was met with mixed reactions from Canadians.

Some applauded the program, highlighting how it would make a big difference for children and being able to focus and thrive at school.

Others shared different views about the program, noting the current high cost of grocery prices and the impact on Canadian families.

The National School Food Program announcement comes after some other significant budgetary promises from Trudeau, including free contraceptives and a Renters’ Bill of Rights.

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by Freeland on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

