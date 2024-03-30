NewsCanadaCanada

"We’re making contraceptives free": Canadians react to Trudeau's announcement

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Mar 30 2024, 10:16 pm
"We’re making contraceptives free": Canadians react to Trudeau's announcement
Chris Allan/Shutterstock | fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock | X

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will soon have access to free contraceptives and diabetes medication.

“Women should be free to choose the contraceptives they need without cost getting in the way,” announced Trudeau in a tweet posted on March 30.

The Department of Finance Canada release states that the government is set to roll out the “first phase of national universal pharmacare — an initiative that will be a part of the upcoming Budget 2024.” The plan aims to “break down the barriers” to access prescription contraceptives and diabetes medication, and the federal government plans to work with public drug benefit programs in provinces and territories.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, “Women should have the autonomy to make their own choices about their health and their bodies.”

“Our plan to make common contraceptives free — like birth control pills and IUDs, and even emergency contraception — will mean that, for nine million Canadian women, freedom of choice will be truly ‘free.’ And it means more Canadian women will have freedom of choice over their bodies and their lives.”

The federal government will collaborate with provinces and territories to ensure Canadians have access to diabetes medications and contraception medications and devices.

Several Canadians cheered the decision that “empowers women.”

However, not everyone is on board with the decision.

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by Freeland on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

What are your thoughts on this announcement? Let us know in the comments.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop