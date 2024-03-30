Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will soon have access to free contraceptives and diabetes medication.

“Women should be free to choose the contraceptives they need without cost getting in the way,” announced Trudeau in a tweet posted on March 30.

Women should be free to choose the contraceptives they need without cost getting in the way. So, we’re making contraceptives free. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 30, 2024

The Department of Finance Canada release states that the government is set to roll out the “first phase of national universal pharmacare — an initiative that will be a part of the upcoming Budget 2024.” The plan aims to “break down the barriers” to access prescription contraceptives and diabetes medication, and the federal government plans to work with public drug benefit programs in provinces and territories.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, “Women should have the autonomy to make their own choices about their health and their bodies.”

“Our plan to make common contraceptives free — like birth control pills and IUDs, and even emergency contraception — will mean that, for nine million Canadian women, freedom of choice will be truly ‘free.’ And it means more Canadian women will have freedom of choice over their bodies and their lives.”

The federal government will collaborate with provinces and territories to ensure Canadians have access to diabetes medications and contraception medications and devices.

Several Canadians cheered the decision that “empowers women.”

Access to contraceptives empowers women to make informed choices about their health and future. — Tomer Rozenberg (@RozenbergTomer) March 30, 2024

Happy to see that as US governments find new ways to restrict women’s reproductive freedom, 🇨🇦 chooses the opposite path. https://t.co/HoP7pUIEY2 — Janice Braden 🇺🇦 (@JL_Braden) March 30, 2024

To all of my American friends …

LOOK AT THIS!!!! 💕🇨🇦 https://t.co/5qjbrXRWjx — Robin Harris (@RAH_NYC) March 30, 2024

Taxpayer-funded contraceptives are an objectively good thing. This will reduce the demand for abortion, allow people with medical concerns incompatible with pregnancy to stay healthier, and help to better ensure that a child born is a child wanted and loved. https://t.co/VK8EXiofA3 — Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) March 30, 2024

Making contraceptives free is a huge step towards bodily autonomy and planned parenthood. #HealthcareForAll — Shahzad Ahmed (@M_Shahzad19) March 30, 2024

Making contraceptives freely accessible empowers #women to make informed choices about their reproductive health without financial barriers. By ensuring cost does not hinder access, individuals can select the most suitable contraceptive methods based on their preferences and… — Yudi ( युधिष्ठर स्वामी) (@legal_dost_Yudi) March 30, 2024

However, not everyone is on board with the decision.

I find it super weird that contraceptives for women are free but a vasectomy is $1000+ or a lengthy wait in the public system. The burden is always placed on women. https://t.co/9SCxxnXfvg — lucas 🎺 (@theLUCASTDS) March 30, 2024

There’s no such thing as “free.” There’s only making other people pay for it. Why should the taxpayer be financially responsible for people who are sęxually irresponsible? Canadians can’t afford to heat their homes. Now you want them to pay for other people to have sęx? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 30, 2024

Politicians should be prohibited from using the word “free”. It’s taxpayer funded. The accurate phrasing would be “all Canadians will now share the cost of birth control for those that can’t afford it.” — Sean Robichaud (@SeanRobichaud) March 30, 2024

It’s not free, we all pay for it in the form of very high taxes. Families can’t afford to put food on the table or heat their homes so you can act like the “big man on campus” and give away contraceptives. https://t.co/I7DRJtTRtj — Jim Murphy (@JimMurp77852985) March 30, 2024

Somehow knowing as a disabled person with ovaries that the government will assist me with death and assist me with sterilization, but not assist me in quality of life/covering basic needs, doesn’t make me feel better. Death and life-prevention over basic needs in Canada, always. https://t.co/lmiPKrtpny — Sarah Colero (@Sarah_Colero) March 30, 2024

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by Freeland on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

