Cash incoming: Some Canadians are getting their carbon tax rebate today

Some Canadians might wake up to extra cash in their account this morning as the first round of carbon tax rebates rolls out.

If you live in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, it pays to file your taxes early.

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, will be deposited in your bank account today if you filed your 2023 taxes by March 15.

The tax-free amount is paid out to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

As of April 15, a family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:

$450 in Alberta

in $300 in Manitoba

in $280 in Ontario

in $376 in Saskatchewan

in $190 in New Brunswick

in $206 in Nova Scotia

in $220 in Prince Edward Island

in $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The amount you receive also depends on whether you qualify for a rural supplement, have a spouse or common-law partner, and whether you have children. You can calculate your carbon tax rebate here.

If you live in any of the eligible provinces and are still working on those taxes, don’t worry. According to the government, if you file after March 15, you can expect to get your carbon tax rebate six to eight weeks after your tax return has been assessed.

Canadians can expect their next payments to be delivered in July and October of this year, and January 2025.

The federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate to the “Canada Carbon Rebate” earlier this year, receiving quite a bit of backlash online.

It acknowledged that the name of the program was updated to “clarify its function and make its meaning and relationship to the carbon pricing system more intuitive for Canadians.”

BC, the Northwest Territories, and Quebec have their own territorial and provincial systems but continue to meet the federal benchmark stringency requirements.