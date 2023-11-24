Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly bringing a new marketing expert onto his communications team whose specialty is “understanding Millennials and Generation Z.”

According to The Hill Times, marketing specialist Max Valiquette has been hired to lead the prime minister’s communications team.

According to Valiquette’s LinkedIn page, he was deemed one of Canada’s Most Influential Marketers by Marketing Magazine and has spent 20 years focused on building brands, marketing, innovation, and also reaching out to younger generations – particularly millennials and Gen Z.

Valiquette’s personal website says he focuses on “what’s new, and modern, and what’s young, and now.”

Valiquette’s hiring comes at a time when Trudeau’s popularity has been on the decline.

In a recent survey from Leger focusing on the approval of Trudeau, 72% of Canadians agreed that “after nine years and three mandates, it is time to try something different with a new prime minister.”

Only 30% of respondents said they were satisfied with Trudeau’s government, while 63% gave it a thumbs down.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for further comment.

With files from Ty Jadah