Gratuities 101: Your survival guide for proper tipping during the holidays

A lot is happening during the holidays: big dinners, hanging with the fam, deciding what to wear, what to buy, which games to play — do you really want to start worrying about tipping too?

Part of the concern about tipping during the holidays is obvious: the cost.

When it comes to tipping, the Angus-Reid Institute found that Canadians are growing increasingly weary of “tip-flation.” Specifically, six in 10 Canadians say they’re being asked to tip more and 83% say too many places are asking for gratuities these days.

You might have noticed restaurants are programming their payment terminals to offer prompts starting at 18% or 20%, instead of the previous standard of 15%.

We’ve all had to tolerate food inflation but “tip-flation” is harder to accept because it seems arbitrary at times.

So, how do you know whether to tip or not during the holiday season of giving? And, of course, how much?

Here’s everything you need to know about which services are typical to tip and how much more you should give during the holidays.

Hairdresser and nail salon

According to Angus-Reid, less than half of Canadians (47%) tip at hairdressers or barber shops but during the holidays, you might want to plan a tip into your services budgets.

How much should you tip? Typically, you should tip 20% on the entire service cost — not just an individual. For example, if your haircut costs $40 and a colour is $60, your total service cost comes to $100, meaning you should tip $20 divided between each worker.



Restaurants

Restaurants might be the industry most associated with tips.

According to a Restaurants Canada spokesperson, the industry standard for tipping is between 15 and 18%.

It obviously depends on how immaculate the service was, but it’s not uncommon to hit the 20% mark during the holidays.

How much should you tip? The minimum is still 15% across the board.

Coffee shops or bars

Despite their similarities to restaurants, tipping at coffee shops isn’t a very common practice.

Angus-Reid says only 29% of Canadians tend to tip at cafes.

How much should you tip? Even 10% at cafes will be appreciated. Call it ¢50 to $1 per coffee (it won’t go unnoticed).

Takeout

For large takeout orders, etiquette experts recommend sticking with the norm. Tips aren’t required if you order takeout at a fast-food restaurant or coffee shop, but they are still appreciated — especially if part of the cut goes to the kitchen.

How much should you tip? 15% is appreciated but even dropping a toonie into the tip jar is helpful.

Food delivery

If you’re getting food delivery during a busy period or in bad weather/hard-to-reach locations, it’s appreciated — like at restaurants— to leave a good tip.

How much should you tip? The norm is 15% to 20%.

Doorman, concierge, building manager/superintendent

If you have either at your apartment or condo (and there is no staff fund to contribute to), giving the concierge a $20 to $25 gift card can go a long way.

How much should you tip? $20 to $25 gift card.