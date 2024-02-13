Can you pass a fifth-grade Canadian geography quiz?

It’s time for some serious Canadian trivia, and you might succeed if you paid attention in elementary school.

Inspired by Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? — the American TV show that’s been making adults feel not-so-smart since 2007 — we’ve created a quiz for you to test your knowledge of Canadian geography.

You might remember trying to mark all provinces and territories on a blank map of Canada back in school. Maybe you were also taught about the tallest mountains and longest rivers in the True North.

But how much of that information have you retained?

Daily Hive went through geography worksheets and quizzes created for Canadian fifth-graders, and we devised 10 questions for you.

Best of luck! Let’s begin:

Loading…

Let us know how you scored and what kind of Canadian trivia you’d like to see on Daily Hive next.

