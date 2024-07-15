For those considering moving abroad, one Canadian woman is breaking down the cost of living in Vietnam.

Content creator and entrepreneur Mai lives with her husband and two kids. She shared on social media that they sold their home and have been living in the coastal city of Nha Trang. She recently shared their monthly living costs.

In an Instagram post, she explained that she and her husband decided to leave Canada because of the long winters, the cost of living, high taxes, and healthcare. She also stated that they decided to move because they disagreed with the school system, and they’ve been homeschooling their children in Canada.

“It’s both scary and exciting, but we believe this is the right move for now, especially thinking about the best for our kids as they grow up,” said Mai, adding that they might move back to Canada in the future.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report 2024 estimates, the average family of four in Canada is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food in 2024.

According to a report by InterNations, an online network and guide for expats, Vietnam was the most affordable country for expats in comparison.

“Not only do well over four in five expats there (86%) rate the cost of living favourably, half (50%) rate it as very good (compared to a global average of 40% and 12%, respectively),” reads the survey.

So, how affordable is life in Vietnam? In a YouTube video, Mai breaks down the family’s monthly expenses, from housing to food. We used the conversion rate of C$1 to 18,678 Vietnamese dong.

Rent

“For a two-bedroom luxury condo with an ocean view in the heart of Nha Trang, you’re looking at about 22 million Vietnamese dong (C$1,178),” explained Mai. “This includes water, electricity, and access to pool and gym.”

On average, she stated that a studio costs C$267 per month.

Food

Regarding food, Mai pointed out that expenses can vary depending on preference.

“Groceries are, of course, cheaper, which means cooking at home could greatly lower your expenses, although eating out here is quite affordable,” she explained. “It’s a great time-saver.”

She said that while her family spends about C$990 a month eating at luxury restaurants and local spots, a single person “living luxuriously” can expect to pay C$247 a month on meals.

Transportation

Getting around is also highly affordable.

“We purchased a motorbike for 19 million Vietnamese dong (C$1,017). Alternatively, renting one costs about 1,500,000 Vietnamese dong per month (C$80),” explained Mai, adding that filling up the tank costs them C$4.30 weekly.

Taxis and ride-shares are another way to get around and are also budget-friendly alternatives.

“Taxi and ride-sharing services like Grab are also very affordable,” said Mai. “For example, a short 7-10 minute ride to my daughter’s swimming classes costs about 30,000 Vietnamese dong (C$1.60).”

Health

Mai says prescriptions and doctor visits are also “surprisingly affordable.”

For example, an eye appointment with a prescription only costs 150,000 Vietnamese dong per person, or C$8.

Similarly, dental cleaning and dental work in Vietnam won’t break the bank.

“My youngest also needed dental work, and they were quite gentle with her, and it was quite cost-effective,” she said, adding that cleaning per person cost around C$10.71.

Education

Perhaps the one pricey part of living in Vietnam is education, especially if you send your children to a private school.

“For international private schooling, the cost is around 13,900,000 Vietnamese dong monthly (C$750),” explained Mai.

Leisure and activities

According to Mai, visiting beaches in Nha Trang is free, but you can rent an umbrella for C$5.35.

There are also playgrounds to keep children entertained.

“The cost for kids’ activities like indoor playgrounds per child is also quite reasonable. It’s around 200,000 Vietnamese dong (C$10.70) a kid,” she said.

Self-care

Mai said she enjoys her “monthly self-care routine,” which includes some significantly cheaper treatments than services in Canada.

In Vietnam, a lash lift costs C$10.71, brow lamination costs C$18.74, and a gel manicure costs an average of C$9.60.

Mai added that getting her hair coloured cost her around C$160.

Summary

“So, as a family of four, we typically spend on the low end about C$2,400 monthly on essentials,” she said, adding that in comparison, a single person can probably spend around C$700.

But living expenses can vary.

“The kind of lifestyle you choose to live here can vary, whether you opt for luxury or simplicity,” stated Mai. “It’s all about what makes your life feel most abundant.”