Renters would save up to $27,000 a year living in Alberta compared to Vancouver

The cost of living in Canada is getting pricey no matter which major city you reside in, but renters in Vancouver could save tens of thousands of dollars just by making the move to neighbouring Alberta.

The Canadian Rent Report from Zumper saw Vancouver remain at the top of the list, with a one-bedroom going for a staggering $2,700 per month, while a two-bedroom costs an average of $3,800.

We know it’s expensive to live in Vancouver when professors and students who go to university there choose to commute by flying from another province because of the cost of living in the Lower Mainland.

Edmonton can be found way down on the list at #21, with a one-bedroom coming to $1,270 per month, while Calgary rounds out the top 10 with a one-bedroom landing at $1,820 per month.

If you were to sign a year lease for the total observed in the most recent rent report, you would be paying a whopping $32,400 a year on rent alone in Vancouver for a one-bedroom, while a two-bedroom would run you a staggering $45,600.

Sliding over to Alberta’s two largest cities, a year-long lease with the monthly total for the provincial capital of Edmonton would cost $15,240 for a one-bedroom, while a two-bedroom would bump you up to $18,240, which is more than $27,000 cheaper per year than in YVR.

The picture isn’t nearly as rosy in Calgary but still better than what renters in Vancouver are facing, with a yearly lease sitting at $21,840 for a one-bedroom, while a two-bedroom would cost $25,440 a year, a little over $20,000 cheaper per year than in YVR.

Would you consider making the switch to live in Alberta to save some serious cash, or if you already live in Alberta, would you consider moving to Vancouver and paying steep prices alongside other renters? Let us know in the comments below.