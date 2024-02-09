An animal shelter is offering to "neuter your ex" for Valentine's Day

An animal shelter in Saskatchewan is giving people the chance to get back at their exes this Valentine’s Day all thanks to cats and a small monetary donation.

The Humboldt and District SPCA in Central Saskatchewan says that for every person who donates $50 towards spaying or neutering a cat, you can name the animal after an ex.

The shelter touted the initiative as “the ultimate revenge,” while also supporting a great cause, adding that “some things just shouldn’t breed.”

To get in on this offer, you can send your $50 and your ex’s name by e-transfer to [email protected] (include “neuter or spay [ex’s name]” in the memo).

The shelter added that full names will not be used, just first names, and should there be more donations than cats requiring names, they will add that name to a waitlist and name them as they come into their care.

“This is just a fun, lighthearted way to sponsor a neuter or spay for our loving cats,” the post added.

The idea has garnered a big reaction, with the post amassing hundreds of comments on Facebook.

“Am I allowed a first and last? I want this to be personal,” wrote one Facebook user, while others quipped that the idea was “genius,””brilliant,” and “the best 50 bucks I’ve ever spent.”

What do you think of this initiative? Let us know in the comments below.