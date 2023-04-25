Banff named one of the world's most beautiful destinations

The Alberta Rockies are always a treat to visit and Banff has just been named one of the world’s most beautiful destinations by Travel + Leisure.

The ranking of 55 destinations from around the globe includes the Grand Canyon, Machu Pichu, Shark Bay, and of course, Alberta’s picturesque gem.

While the locations aren’t ranked or numbered in any particular order, Banff appears midway down Travel+Leisure’s list.

Travel + Leisure stated that the Alberta city landed on the list thanks to its “staggering peaks, dense pine forests, hot springs, animals (grizzlies, bighorn sheep, and moose all call the park home), and almost eerily azure glacier-fed lakes, such as the postcard-perfect Peyto Lake.”

Banff has previously been named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world, so it definitely checks out that it’s been called one of the most beautiful, too.