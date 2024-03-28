Alexandra Daniel doesn’t usually play the lottery but decided to try her hand at an Instant Bingo scratch game in honour of her late mom, who loved Bingo.

When the Ontario resident scratched her Instant Bingo Multiplier ticket, she noticed “a lot of matching numbers.”

Eventually, she realized that she may have hit the jackpot.

“I said to my son, ‘I think I won!'” she recounted to OLG.

“I could feel the excitement building up inside me, but I was overwhelmed with disbelief. This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to me.”

What makes this $250,000 win so special for Daniel is the connection it has to her late mom.

She told OLG that she had planned a bingo night for her family to celebrate her mom and won her jackpot a week later.

Daniel plans to put her winnings towards a downpayment on a home and save some for a family trip to Ireland.

“It almost feels unreal,” she said. “I imagine how I feel right now is how my kids felt walking around Disney World!”

Daniel isn’t the only Canadian lottery winner with a heartwarming story.

Recently, David Hill from Thorold, Ontario, won $100,000 in the Ontario 49 draw.

Instead of using the money for himself, he decided to pass it on to his beloved grandkids.

The devoted grandfather of four immediately committed the money to support his grandchildren’s education, ensuring that they have the necessary resources to excel in their academic pursuits.

With files from Ty Jadah

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.