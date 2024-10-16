These Canadian companies rank among the best employers in the world

Looking for work right now may be anxiety-inducing.

With the soaring cost of living in Canada and layoffs frequently in headlines, it may feel discouraging to be on the job hunt.

Fortunately, there are still companies out there that are known for treating their employees right.

Forbes recently released its annual list of the World’s Best Employers, and over a dozen Canadian companies made the cut.

The US-based business magazine says these companies provide opportunities to advance employees’ skill sets, try new tools, and grow with their jobs.

“These employees tend to stay in their jobs for longer and remain more content and engaged at work—although finding these companies is not always easy,” reads the report.

The ranking certainly makes it easier for those looking for work, amalgamating 850 companies spanning 48 countries into one list.

The top three spots went to two American companies and one South Korean employer — Microsoft, Alphabet, and Samsung.

While no Canadian workplaces cracked the top 10, there were still 19 that managed to place overall.

Shopify was the highest-ranked Canadian company on the list in 56th place. With 8,300 employees, it also ranked among Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2024.

Other highlights include Canadian apparel company lululemon in 326th place, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in 113th place, and Air Canada in 820th place.

The Canadian airline may have received a lower ranking due to narrowly avoiding a pilot strike in September after over a year of contract negotiations nearly broke down.

Here’s the full list of Canadian employers that made the ranking:

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

National Bank of Canada

Colliers International

OpenText

lululemon

Desjardins Group

RBC

CCL Industries

Manulife

Fortis

Thomson Reuters

Transat AT

Agnico Eagle Mines

Hatch

Telus

BRP

Teck Resources

Air Canada

Shopify

To determine the list, Forbes says it partnered with market research firm Statista to survey over 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporations that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions in the world.

“Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options,” reads the report.

They could also rate companies they knew through their own industry knowledge and through friends and family who worked there.

The responses were then analyzed and tallied, along with data from the previous three years. Heavier weight was put on the more recent data and on the evaluations from current employees.