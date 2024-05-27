A first-generation limit means a Canadian born abroad can’t pass on citizenship to their children born outside Canada. However, a new law could change that soon.

New legislation introduced by Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Friday would “extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation.”

If passed, the new bill would extend access to a direct grant of citizenship to children born abroad and adopted by a Canadian parent beyond the first generation.

Previous changes to the Citizenship Act in 2009 meant that a Canadian parent (citizen status) could pass on their citizenship to their child born abroad. Due to this first-generation limit, Canadian citizens born abroad can’t apply for citizenship for their children born outside Canada.

Miller criticized this law, stating that it restricted citizenship to just the first generation and excluded those with “a genuine connection to Canada.”

“This has unacceptable consequences for families and impacts life choices, such as where individuals may choose to live, work, study, or even where to have children and raise a family,” he said. “These changes aim to be inclusive and protect the value of Canadian citizenship, as we are committed to making the citizenship process as fair and transparent as possible.”

Jenny Kwan, MP for Vancouver East and New Democratic Party (NDP) Critic for Housing, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, also favours these changes and calls the existing law “unjust, punitive, unconstitutional.”

For 15 years, this unjust law caused significant hardship/suffering to many Can families, separates families and rendered children stateless. It failed to recognize Canadians are global citizens who travel, study and work aboard, fall in love aboard and have families aboard. 2/5 — Jenny Kwan (@JennyKwanBC) May 23, 2024

If the bill passes in Parliament, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) states it would work quickly to implement these changes.