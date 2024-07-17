These Canadian spots were just named some of the best islands in the world

With natural beauty from coast to coast, three Canadian destinations were just named as some of the best islands in the world.

Big 7 Travel, a travel guide site, has released its annual list of The 50 Best Islands in the World for 2024, with a good amount of Canadian representation.

“As summer settles in across most of the Western Hemisphere, our thoughts are turning to Robinson Crusoe-style sandy shores, parties ‘til dawn and secluded retreats – the perfect antidote to the grind of city life,” reads the ranking.

The travel site says it tapped into its social audience and enlisted the expertise of its editorial team to curate the list.

Bonus points were given to islands launching major events, hot new hotel and restaurant openings, and new initiatives that elevate island experiences this year.

“From ancient treasures to paradise-like resorts, the list encompasses a diverse array of destinations that are sure to captivate travel enthusiasts and inspire future adventures,” reads a press release.

The Canadian destinations that made it on the ranking hail from the west and Atlantic coasts.

Coming in 28th place is Haida Gwaii, an archipelago off British Columbia’s west coast.

“Carpeted in moss and ancient cedar trees, the island is a place of rare wildlife and rich culture and has been touted as a model for how Indigenous stewardship of land and waters could help our planet as it spirals out of control,” reads the ranking.

Big 7 Travel recommends visitors check out the island’s spring and winter surf scene, summer hiking trails and water sports, and local festivals like the Edge of the World Music Festival.

Ranking slightly higher in 28th place is another BC destination, Salt Spring Island.

“Floating in the shimmering Pacific Ocean between the mainland and Vancouver Island, Salt Spring was once home to a sizeable community of hippies and today it encapsulates chilled-out BC,” reads the ranking.

The travel site recommends checking out its white, sandy beaches, painted wooden houses, terraced vineyards, organic farms and boutiques.

Last, but certainly not least, a whole Canadian province made it high on the list.

Prince Edward Island took the 17th spot, boasting its farm-to-table dining, vintage stores, and of course its place as the fictional home of Anne of Green Gables.

This year marks the 150th birthday of its author LM Montgomery, which will be celebrated at The Charlottetown Festival.

“For those less literary, the island boasts a network of incredible trails, including a 435-mile trail that gently winds across farmlands, forests, beaches and charming small towns,” reads the ranking.

