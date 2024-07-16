Thousands have ranked these five cities the best in Canada

Canada has a lot to offer when it comes to being a vacation destination.

From gorgeous lakes to picturesque hikes, locals and tourists alike have plenty of sights to see.

So much so that a number of Canadian cities have won in Travel + Leisure’s annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024.

Every year, T+L asks its readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the world, including their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure (@travelandleisure)

Over 186,000 of the travel magazine’s readers completed this year’s survey. Cities were specifically rated on the following criteria: sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

For each characteristic, survey participants chose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

In Canada, T+L says the winners were mostly clustered in two provinces: British Columbia and Quebec. They both earned two top spots in the awards.

The winner of the best city in Canada? Quebec City, which received a reader score of 86.71.

T+L says that for the ninth year in a row, the capital city of Quebec tops the list of its readers’ fave cities in Canada.

The magazine credits its cobblestone streets, centuries-old landmarks, and low-key bistros for making up its aesthetic appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Quebec City (@ilovequebeccity)

“I could sing Quebec’s praises all day,” declared one reader.

“This city feels like mini-France, but is cheaper than flying overseas,” added another. “Fantastic food, amazing galleries, history galore, and views of the river are gorgeous.”

In addition to what the city has to offer, it’s also a short drive from Wendake, the centre of the Huron-Wendat nation, where visitors can learn about the First Nation’s history and contemporary traditions.

“Finally, Quebec City also has some much-adored hotels, like Auberge Saint-Antoine, which has ranked in the top city hotels in Canada for the past 13 years,” reported T+L.

Repping the West Coast, Victoria, BC, was ranked the second-best city in Canada by the magazine’s readers. It scored 83.31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixel harmony (@_pixel_harmony)

“Readers named the High Tea at the Fairmont Empress hotel and the famed Butchart Gardens as can’t-miss experiences,” reported T+L.

Montreal follows closely behind in third place with a reader score of 83.01.

“The old city, Mount Royal, and botanical gardens are all must-see areas,” said one visitor. “And the shopping here is as close as you can get to shopping in Europe.”

Vancouver took fourth place with a score of 81.87. The magazine says readers lauded the city for its international cuisine, easy access to surfing, hiking, and skiing, and strong Indigenous culture.

Last, but certainly not least, is Halifax, which received a reader score of 80.21.

“One reader wrote that the coastal city has ‘one of the most beautiful harbours I’ve ever seen,'” reported T+L.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments.