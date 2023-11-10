Bad blood: Canadian Swifties call out Americans for buying Vancouver Eras Tour tickets

If you saw sad faces and slumped shoulders yesterday around Vancouver, there’s a good chance you saw a local Swiftie mourning their opportunity to go to the Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster released presale codes for Taylor Swift’s Vancouver Eras Tour shows to randomly selected fans yesterday, but many Swifties sadly missed out.

In the aftermath of the mad ticket dash, social media was flooded with a desperate call for tickets from unlucky fans. But, amid the sadness, there was also some tension in the air.

A number of Canadians took to social media to express their frustrations that tickets were being taken by people from outside of the country. Specifically, Americans.

if any americans registered for the vancouver eras tour shows, i wish you a very fuck you pic.twitter.com/zoQbvon3Ky — bray🖤 (@getouxs) November 8, 2023

Before the tickets even went online, one fan took to X to share a sassy message to Americans after being waitlisted for the Vancouver shows.

They weren’t the only ones annoyed at the idea that American fans would travel to Canada to go to the Vancouver shows.

I’m sorry but seeing Americans get the eras tour presale for Vancouver is so upsetting and makes me so mad, like Canadians should’ve been the priority 🙃 — Kirsty 🩵 ISO TAYRONTO ANY NIGHT (@13folkloreTS) November 8, 2023

Swift added three Vancouver shows to her Eras Tour, making a total of nine shows available to watch her perform all her greatest hits across Canada. That’s not many opportunities to go see her for the number of Canadians there are.

America has had a LOT more shows in comparison. The Eras Tour has a total of 62 shows across the US, with 53 shows in 2023 and nine more in 2024.

One fan expressed how they think the Vancouver shows should prioritize locals who want to go to the Eras Tour, as Americans have already had a chance.

Same! I feel like they all had a chance to see her and she’s just releasing Canada tickets now and Canadians should have first dibs — Kayla 🐦 (@sweetmusicwoman) November 8, 2023

Another fan, this one south of the Canadian border, joined the chat to say how American Swifties have faced the same struggles in getting tickets for Swift’s shows.

I completely understand the frustration you guys are experiencing.. I promise you that some ppl in the US haven’t had the chance to see her. Yes we had more shows, but so many of us were waitlisted and had not received codes at all. So I think ppl are just trying. — Annette Parke (@AnnetteParke3) November 9, 2023

Whether you’re a Canadian or American Swiftie, it’s safe to say that all Taylor Swift fans are desperate to get tickets, no matter which country the show is in.