Yesterday was a sad day for many Swifties as they missed out on grabbing the coveted tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Vancouver.

The demand was so high that a pair of tickets was being resold for $17,000. Yes, you read that right. Yes, it’s a crazy price.

If you know anything about Taylor Swift fans, then you will know that being waitlisted won’t stop them. That’s where the secondary ticket market StubHub comes in.

While desperate Swifties may turn to StubHub as their last glimmer of hope to shake it off with their fellow fans in December 2024, going on the website might burst their bubble.

The cheapest tickets sold on StubHub are $1,159 per person for the December 8 show. That’s for a seat in a section behind the main stage as well. Ouch.

Tickets on StubHub even go up to $7,886 for floor tickets on the Saturday show on December 7.

Unless you have a few extra thousand in the bank, it’s likely that seeing the Eras Tour may still be in your wildest dreams.

But, even for those who can afford the extortionate prices, StubHub doesn’t seem to be a fan-favourite of Swifties.

When ticket sales were only for “verified fans” but I don’t think stubhub can name a single Taylor Swift song 😂 pic.twitter.com/fmn76N5APo — spookie 🤖🎙🇺🇦 (@SophOfTheNE) November 9, 2023

Fans took to X to share their frustrations at the verified fan lottery, saying that it doesn’t benefit the actual fans.

Wait for today when all of the Vancouver shows tickets hit stubhub. Their “verified fan” lottery is a joke. I’ve been a fan since debut and didn’t get 1 code for any of her shows. — 🐍InMyReputationEra🐍(Taylor’s Version) (@VintageJewels13) November 9, 2023

Some even shared that they thought the website was suspicious of the speed at which it had tickets for resale.

The speed with which Taylor Swift ERA tickets sold via Ticketmaster and then reappeared on StubHub is suspect. pic.twitter.com/4Q0GQJUqGc — Kerry K. Taylor (@squawkfox) November 10, 2023

While many Swifties won’t be able to afford the resale prices, at least they won’t completely miss out on seeing the concert with the Eras Tour film.