Some Canadian airports will have a much smoother security process thanks to new technology being implemented by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

The agency said it will install computed tomography (CT) technology at security screening points at several airports across the country over the next several years.

The CT technology uses advanced 3D rotatable images, which enhance screening officers’ ability to detect explosives or other items considered security risks.

This new technology will benefit travellers passing through security because they’ll be able to keep permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (less than 100 ml each), medical devices, and large electronics like laptops and iPads in their carry-on bags during screening.

Essentially, it will make the security screening process less stressful and quicker for travellers.

Which airports will get the new security technology?

The first CT technology has been installed at the ABC domestic security checkpoint at Vancouver International Airport. The modernized technology came with a $30 million price tag.

CATSA said additional CT equipment will be installed at other airports starting in the fall of 2024 and will continue for the next few years.

The agency added that it will work with its third-party screening contractors and air travel partners to “deliver effective screening and service excellence.”

“We’re focused on implementing state-of-the-art solutions that contribute to an enhanced screening experience while ensuring the highest levels of security,” said CATSA President and Chief Nada Semaan in a statement.

“While the deployment of this technology spans over several years, we’re excited about the positive change it will bring to the overall passenger experience.”

With files from Daily Hive Vancouver’s Megan Devlin