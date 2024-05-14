Canada’s best-managed companies have been revealed and they’re hiring

Deloitte recently released its list of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2024, and if you’re looking for a new career path, you’re in luck because many of these workplaces are hiring.
According to Deloitte, the companies that receive the award undergo a “rigorous application process” and are judged on criteria based on four pillars: strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financials.
Deloitte broke down this year’s winners into a few categories: 2024 New Winners, Best Managed Winners (companies that have retained their status for two additional years), Gold Standard winners (companies that retained their award for four to six consecutive years), and Platinum Club members (winners that have maintained their stats for seven or more years). The full list of Canada’s best-managed companies can be found here.
Here’s a look at the 2024 new winners that made the list and some of the companies that are hiring.
British Columbia
Global Container Terminals
The largest majority-owned port container operator has two current openings: an Accounts Payable Representative (12 to 18-month contract) that pays between $67,128 to $78,504 annually and a Vanterm Rail Planner that pays up to $83,976 annually.
Alberta
A&H Steel
This company is currently hiring for some positions in Edmonton and Vancouver. A&H is offering up to $51.28 per hour for experienced Journeyman Ironworkers willing to travel to Northern Alberta and BC industrial work sites. It’s also hiring for two Fabrication positions in Vancouver.
Homes by Avi
If you’re interested in construction, Homes By Avi has a number of job openings based in Alberta on its website.
Italian Centre Shop
This Italian market chain is currently hiring for several positions across Alberta, including a full-time pastry baker in Calgary and a part-time pizza cook in Edmonton. The full list of hiring positions can be found here.
Saskatchewan
Acadia Group of Companies
Manitoba
Bockstael Construction
The fourth-generation family-building company has a few job openings currently available in Winnipeg. Bockstael is looking for an estimator, a site superintendent, and a project manager. Qualified candidates are invited to submit a detailed resume indicating why they would be a good candidate to [email protected].
Ontario
Amico Affiliates
The development and construction group of companies has several full-time job openings, ranging from estimators to project managers.
Amir Quality Meats Inc.
Integricon
The national and corporately owned property restoration and construction company doesn’t have any listings open on its website at the moment but has an online form for interested applicants to send in their resumes. Integricon boasts a number of workplace benefits, including an RRSP contribution plan, parental leave, a company phone (if applicable), and a competitive compensation package.
Joseph Haulage Canada Corp.
MAD Elevator Inc
Mad Elevator Inc. is currently hiring a senior accountant, engineering specialist, and inventory and supplier relations manager. More details about these positions can be found here.
Oaken Equipment
O’Dell HVAC Group
Even if you’re not an HVAC specialist, O’Dell has some openings that could be right for you. The company is currently looking for HVAC contractor and technical sales positions, an IT helpdesk technician and warehouse staff. See a full list of job openings here.
Omega Tool Corp.
Omega Tool Corp. currently has job openings for a CNC programmer and mechanist, a mould-making electrician, a program manager administrator, and many more positions, which can be found on its website.
Scotlynn
This US and Canadian trucking and logistics company is currently hiring positions in operations, sales, and driving. Salaries for driving positions range between $75,000 to $85,000 per year. Learn more about Scotlynn’s Canadian job opportunities here.
SideFX
SideFX has been providing artists with procedural 3D animation and visual effects tools designed to create high-quality cinematic results. The company is looking to fill three positions in Canada. See job openings at SideFX here.
The Humberview Group
If you’re interested in a career in the automotive industry, the Humberview Group may be right for you. They’re currently hiring for a number of positions for technicians, service advisors, and sales representatives.
The Minto Group
The Canadian real estate company based in Ottawa builds homes across Canada and in Florida. It also manages multi-residential and commercial properties in Ontario and Alberta. Minto currently has dozens of job openings, which can be viewed here.
Quebec
Avantis Coopérative
Avantis develops digital tools to simplify farming operations. The Quebec-based company has over 45 openings on its website ranging from drivers to warehouse worker positions.
Earth Rated
Earth Rated creates environmentally friendly products for dogs, including wipes, poop bags, and toys. On its website, Earth Rated says it offers several employee perks, including RRSP contributions, annual performance bonuses, chef-catered lunches, and paid holiday breaks on top of paid annual vacation. Learn more about Earth Rated’s openings here.
Emballage CARTIER
This packaging manufacturer and supplier is hiring a few Quebec-based positions. Learn more here.
Franklin Empire
This electrical component supplier has six job openings (with some in Quebec and Ontario) that pay up to $70,000 annually.
Groupe Mundial
Groupe Mundial is hiring trade positions based in Quebec. Openings can be found here.
Groupe Pro-Fab inc.
If you’ve got a passion for construction, architecture or design, Groupe ProFab has a few openings available that could be right for you.
Prestilux
The Quebec-based cosmetics wholesaler is hiring an assistant brand manager and brand manager. More details can be found on its website.
Patrick Morin Inc.
This Quebec hardware chain is hiring for several part-time and full-time roles in stores across the province. Interested in applying? Check out its listings online.