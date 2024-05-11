These are Canada’s most popular university degrees, and some might surprise you

If you’re thinking of going back to school but aren’t sure which degree to pursue, a report from the University of Potomac might help veer you towards or away from a program, depending on how you look at it.

The university combed through Google searches for 181 degrees worldwide and created a map highlighting the most searched in each country.

According to the 2023 report, nursing, business administration, and law are the most popular degrees globally.

“These three programs likely attract a large number of students due to their practical and in-demand nature, as well as the diverse career opportunities they can provide,” reads the report.

But what about Canada?

The study found that Canadians are looking into psychology, computer science, and business degrees.

While computer science and business may be no-brainer degrees for many people since they’re in demand and usually garner big salaries, psychology may be a surprise for some.

The report also found psychology to be a popular choice in the UK.

“A psychology degree will provide a solid start to career paths such as a psychologist, social worker, human resources specialist, and more,” reads the study. “Such careers are incredibly persuasive due to their annual income, which goes up to £55,000 per year.”

According to multiple job search websites, a career in psychology in Canada can get you an average annual salary of about $103,500 to $207,700, depending on your experience and position.

The study did not delve into whether these university degrees could get people jobs, which is something to consider.

You can also use this information to choose the programs you want to avoid if you’re not down for packed lecture halls and want a more hands-on, intimate learning environment.

Would you get a degree in any of these programs? Let us know in the comments.