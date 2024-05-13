Canada's best workplaces in 2024 are hiring for jobs and some pay over $175K

If you’re on the hunt for jobs, the list of Canada’s best workplaces in 2024 might be a great place to start.

Great Place To Work, a platform that offers employers certification and data insights into workplaces, released the annual catalogue.

“To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year. Organizations with 1000 or more employees must also complete our Culture Audit questionnaire,” reads the site.

The organization splits the list based on the number of company employees. Employers are ranked based on staff feedback and details about the programs and practices that make the workplace culture unique.

From jobs in healthcare to hospitality to tech, these certified best places to work have plenty of amazing positions open. Some jobs even pay over $175,000.

You can sift through the full list of companies here. We also took a look at three employers that are hiring for jobs right now.

Cisco jobs

According to Great Place To Work, 95% of the information technology company’s employees say it’s a great place to work, making it the top employer on the over 1,000 employees list.

Cisco cites its focus on work-life balance and family planning benefits as some of the reasons why people love working there.

It’s hiring for several jobs, including a customer program manager in Quebec. Glassdoor says that can pay over $175,000 a year.

FYihealth group positions

Eighty-one per cent of employees at the eye care organization say it’s a great place to work, touting tailored group benefits and career growth.

The company is hiring for an optician at a clinic in Calgary, which Glassdoor says could pay up to $55,000 a year.

It’s hiring for many more jobs here.

Cobs Bread jobs

Your fave neighbourhood bakery has a 77% great place to work score from its employees thanks to its skills development program, group benefits and free baked goods.

The company is hiring for lots of jobs here, one of them being an IT retail systems administrator position in Vancouver. According to the listing, the annual salary range is between $70,000 and $75,000, and the job is hybrid/remote.