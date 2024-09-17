The Royal Canadian Mint’s newest coin release seriously rocks. It’s a $2 silver number shaped like an electric guitar.

If you’re a coin collector and a music fan, you’ll want to get your hands on this unique coin inspired by a famous guitar that captures the golden age of surf rock: Fender’s Jazzmaster.

The American manufacturer first released the guitar in the late ’50s, and the model remains a popular choice among guitar players.

“Fender unveiled its Jazzmaster guitar in 1958 and reached widespread adoption in unexpected arenas, becoming the go-to guitar during the golden age of surf music in the 1960s,” reads the website.

American guitarist surf music pioneer Dick Dale was the first to test out the now iconic Jazzmaster.

The pure silver coin issued from the Solomon Islands was produced by Swiss bullion company MKS PAMP exclusively for coin distributor MTB. The Jazzmaster Guitar coin weighs 31.39 g, measures 28.6 mm by 84.4 mm, and is legal tender. The green and yellow toonie features a highly detailed textured design and a glossy finish.

The reverse is engraved with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II against a patterned background, and each coin is individually serialized. And since you’ll want to show off this gorgeous new coin, each one comes in a special Fender box featuring vintage artwork of a surf and a beach.

Only 4,000 pieces will be available, and it will cost $149.95 to own this commemorative piece of music history. Coins will be shipped starting September 24, and you can order yours on the Royal Canadian Mint website or at a store near you.