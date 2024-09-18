Canada just got a stunning new toonie and it could land in your change

Keep an eye out for Canada’s newest toonie in your change.

The Royal Canadian Mint has just issued its latest $2 circulation coin in honour of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) 100th anniversary.

The toonie unveiled at a ceremony at the Canadian Forces Base in Winnipeg on Wednesday, depicts aircraft that have played significant roles in supporting the RCAF over the last century.

“On the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, we pay tribute to the generations of Air Force members who dedicated their lives to defending our country and our freedom,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland in a statement.

The design

Designed by Canadian illustrator Pui Yan Fung, the reverse (or tails) side of the coin features stylized depictions of aircraft flown by RCAF personnel past and present.

According to the Mint, the inner core features the RCAF roundel above a Model H of the CC-130 Hercules, which has been the mainstay of the RCAF transport fleet for over 60 years. The upward angle of the Hercules is a nod to the RCAF motto, Sic itur ad astra (“Such is the pathway to the stars”).

The double dates “1924 2024” appear beneath the soaring CC-130H. Eight current and historical RCAF aircraft appear on the outer ring, from top to bottom: the Finch Mk. II, CSR-123 Otter, F-86 Sabre Mk. 6 and CF-100 Canuck Mk. 5 on the left side; and on the right, the CT-114 Tutor, CC-115 Buffalo, CF-188 Hornet and CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

“As Canadians go about their day, they will soon carry with them a reminder of the iconic aircraft that have carried our aviators past and present over the last century. Like a new coin, the future of Your Air Force is bright,” said Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, commander of the RCAF, in a statement.

The obverse of the toonie (or the head side) features Steven Rosati’s design of the effigy of King Charles III.

According to Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Mint, the special circulation coin was manufactured in Winnipeg, which is home to the Mint’s circulation production facility and one of the first air force bases in Canada.

“We are proud to have crafted a coin designed to capture many different chapters of RCAF history and helps recognize its members’ past and current contributions to national security,” she said in a statement.

How can you collect this toonie?

The toonie is limited to a mintage of 50,000 coins.

There are two ways you can collect the coin.

The first is the organic way — waiting for it to appear in your change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of toonies. According to the Mint, it has begun circulating as of today.

Can’t wait for it to circulate into your hands?

The coin can also be purchased over the phone at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca/RCAF.

You can buy the following products to add to your collection:

• Limited-edition special wrap rolls of 25 uncirculated coins each, both retailing for $79.95

• A Special Wrap Roll Set of both types of rolls offered at $159.90

• A Commemorative Collector Keepsake Card featuring both the coloured and uncoloured versions of the circulation coin, retailing for $14.95

They are also available at the Mint’s Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.